Dana White Talks Giving Opportunities To Fighters, Addresses Zuffa Boxing Criticism From Boxing's Establishment

After another successful night for Zuffa Boxing at the Meta APEX, UFC President and CEO Dana White chatted to reporters at the Zuffa Boxing 03 post-fight press conference.
During a lively discussion, White talked about how Zuffa Boxing is bringing new opportunities for boxers, before directly addressing some of Zuffa Boxing's highest-profile critics.
Zuffa Boxing Is Bringing New Opportunities to Fighters
One of the most consistent things Zuffa Boxing's fighters have commented on has been the way they have been treated in the lead-up to their respective bouts, and the access they have to the state-of-the-art facilities at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas to help them wrap up their final preparations ahead of their fights.
That access, as well as a guaranteed fight schedule, have been cited as major reasons for why fighters have signed with the organization, and White said the tales of those early fighters will only help encourage others to join the Zuffa Boxing revolution in the months ahead.
"What I smell in this new world we're living in is opportunity," said White."I think that a lot of these guys – there's all this bulls*** talk about boxing and how much money everybody makes and all this other stuff. It's, it's an absolute myth, and it's total bulls***.
"These guys are now a part of something that's either has never been, or hasn't happened in a very long time, and they all feel it. I mean, some of the kids that walk through the headquarters here are telling their people like, 'I feel like I'm getting signed by the New England Patriots.'
"They feel like they're being treated like athletes, and they feel like professional athletes. So, the more that starts to happen, and the more this starts to feel like home, I think you're going to see a lot of what you saw tonight."
Firing Back At The Critics
From the moment Zuffa Boxing was formally announced, the organization's plans have come under criticism from several sections of the boxing establishment, from promoters to sanctioning bodies.
White said that he hadn't responded too directly to those critics, but on Sunday night, he did address some of the bigger names who have taken aim at his plans.
"Listen, I don't like coming into these things and talking too much, but at the end of this year, just watch," he said. "I haven't said anything about Eddie Hearn. Me and De La Hoya are what we are. The WBC... I haven't said anything about (them). They don't stop talking – the WBC and Eddie Hearn... And all the s*** De La Hoya talks ... The guy is talking all this s***, and his place is in foreclosure, he's suing his fighters to try to stay with him. Has he done a 'Clapback Thursday' recently? I would f***ing love to see an episode of 'Clapback Thursday' this Thursday from Oscar De La Hoya. But yeah. Everybody feels it. It's already happening, and it's going to be a fun year."
And on the topic of the WBC, White also had some words for WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.
"I think that the guy from the WBC is the greatest PR thing to ever happen for Zuffa Boxing," he smiled.
"I mean, that guy should just keep doing interviews every day! Keep talking, it's incredible! Love it!"
Zuffa Boxing's Rivals Are 'Out Of Their League'
White went on to admit that he was surprised at the relative lack of opposition to his plans as Zuffa Boxing has gotten underway with its first three shows.
"What's been the biggest pushback? [Laughs] There hasn't been any pushback. This is like beating up babies," White stated. "I feel like I came in and I'm beating up babies. I expected more. I expected some pushback. I expected them to be more game. They're all way out of their league, like absolutely, positively out of their league. I'm actually a little shocked."
White also said that boxing's establishment are welcome to continue doing what they're doing, but he's confident that Zuffa Boxing's approach will prove to be a gamechanger for the sport as things progress and plans start to come to fruition.
"Like I said, I'll lay out a body of work this year, and then you can judge me by how this thing plays out," reiterated White. "But, you know, everybody knows that this thing's been broken for a long time. I said what I was going to do. I've never said anything bad about the WBC or the IBF or any of them. I just said I'm not going to do business with them – I'm going to do my own thing.
"And then I saw Eddie Hearn saying that the belt is cringy and all this stuff. I don't think anybody looks at Eddie Hearn and says, 'Oh, this guy's a visionary.' The guy's been in boxing forever. I look at him like most politicians. You've done nothing in the sport except stay in the lane, and play by all the rules, and ride right along. You ended up becoming part of the problem, is what happened. And I don't want to sit here and smash Eddie Hearn or anything else, but Eddie Hearn works for his dad, you know what I mean? He works for dad. And I don't think he's come in and ever had any type of vision, whereas we do, and we're going to change the entire sport.
"And I understand the people who are the status quo in boxing don't like it, but it doesn't mean they can't still do their thing. If your thing is as good as you think it is, and you are as good as you think you are, then do your thing. Good luck to you. I'm going to do my thing, and they're going to do theirs."
White later added, "The sport has been out there for over 100 years, and there's plenty of guys that are involved in the sport. There's plenty of money in the sport... Eddie Hearn and his dad have a lot of money – not like they can't compete (financially). They can't compete because they don't know how to compete. There's no vision there. I don't know how else to explain it other than that.
"Listen, I'm sitting here, my third fight in. I'm either right or I'm wrong – we'll find out. I keep saying it over and over again – at the end of the year, judge us by what we've done this year."