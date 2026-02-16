Dana White Talks Giving Opportunities To Fighters, Addresses Zuffa Boxing Criticism From Boxing's Establishment

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

"I mean, that guy should just keep doing interviews every day! Keep talking, it's incredible! Love it!"

Zuffa Boxing's Rivals Are 'Out Of Their League'

White went on to admit that he was surprised at the relative lack of opposition to his plans as Zuffa Boxing has gotten underway with its first three shows.

"What's been the biggest pushback? [Laughs] There hasn't been any pushback. This is like beating up babies," White stated. "I feel like I came in and I'm beating up babies. I expected more. I expected some pushback. I expected them to be more game. They're all way out of their league, like absolutely, positively out of their league. I'm actually a little shocked."

White also said that boxing's establishment are welcome to continue doing what they're doing, but he's confident that Zuffa Boxing's approach will prove to be a gamechanger for the sport as things progress and plans start to come to fruition.

"Like I said, I'll lay out a body of work this year, and then you can judge me by how this thing plays out," reiterated White. "But, you know, everybody knows that this thing's been broken for a long time. I said what I was going to do. I've never said anything bad about the WBC or the IBF or any of them. I just said I'm not going to do business with them – I'm going to do my own thing.