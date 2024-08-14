Dana White Talks Conor McGregor's Return, Jon Jones, Recaps Week 1 Of DWCS Season 8

During the post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White first congratulated contract winner Mansur Abdul-Malik, who solidified his spot in the UFC with a second round TKO over Wes Schultz in the main event. The win extended the 26-year-old's undefeated, professional MMA record to 6-0. With good size and athleticism, the Xtreme Couture middleweight is certainly one to watch moving forward in the 185-pound division.

“Tonight was the biggest night of his life,” White said of Abdul-Malik. “Tonight was the big stage… Now you’ve done it. Now the next one he’s got to get under his belt is he’ll be on a prelim of one of the cards and he’ll get his first UFC fight under his belt then he’s on his way. The guy’s 26 years old, he’s undefeated, if not now when… it’s time or it’s not time. He is or he is not. That’s up to him.”