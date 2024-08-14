 Skip to main content
UFC CEO Dana White is seen on stage during the UFC 303 press conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Dana White Talks Conor McGregor's Return, Jon Jones, Recaps Week 1 Of DWCS Season 8

UFC CEO Dana White Fielded Questions From The Media Following Week 1 Of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 14, 2024

One of the most emphatic knockouts we've ever seen on Dana White's Contender Series kicked off a thrilling first night of fights that saw four prospects punch their ticket to the UFC roster.

During the post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White first congratulated contract winner Mansur Abdul-Malik, who solidified his spot in the UFC with a second round TKO over Wes Schultz in the main event. The win extended the 26-year-old's undefeated, professional MMA record to 6-0. With good size and athleticism, the Xtreme Couture middleweight is certainly one to watch moving forward in the 185-pound division.

ICYMI: Week 1 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8

“Tonight was the biggest night of his life,” White said of Abdul-Malik. “Tonight was the big stage… Now you’ve done it. Now the next one he’s got to get under his belt is he’ll be on a prelim of one of the cards and he’ll get his first UFC fight under his belt then he’s on his way. The guy’s 26 years old, he’s undefeated, if not now when… it’s time or it’s not time. He is or he is not. That’s up to him.”

Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8, Week 1
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8, Week 1
White was also asked about the timeline of Conor McGregor’s return. After suffering a gruesome leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July of 2021, the Irish superstar was set to make his return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June, until an injury forced “The Notorious” out of the bout.

“We didn’t meet up, but we talked,” White said. “[McGregor] wants to fight, so we’ll figure it out… Not this year. He won’t fight this year.”

Order UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

White additionally provided updates on the return of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who hasn’t competed since his title winning performance against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. When asked if Jones would headline a card in November, White didn’t confirm any details, but said he will start building a card around Jones soon.

“There’s not yet but there will be,” White said to the idea of a Jon Jones headlined event. “We were literally talking about that today. We’ll start building that card soon.”

Post-Fight Press Conference | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 1
Post-Fight Press Conference | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 1
Now less than a handful of days away from UFC’s return to Perth, Western Australia, White gave a quick preview of the middleweight title fight between champion Dricus Du Plessis and former middleweight king Israel Adesanya, which goes down this Saturday at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya.

DON'T MISS OUT: How To Watch And Stream UFC 305 | Public Events Schedule

“If you look at what Adesanya’s achieved in his life, not just here but in kickboxing too, and Dricus, he brings it too. You have one of these situations where both guys, everything is on the line, especially because they dislike each other so much. If [Du Plessis] can beat Izzy and bring the belt back to South Africa, we’ll do an event there. If Izzy can [reclaim] and win the title, it’s huge for him and his legacy.”

Order UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

