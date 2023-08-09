Dana White Talks Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz At DWCS Presser

“I talked to Conor either yesterday or the day before, and he’s ready to fight. I said ‘listen, get in shape and let’s figure this out,’ White said, before confirming that Chandler is still the presumed opponent, despite McGregor’s social media sparring with Justin Gaethje and others.

Elsewhere the questions turned to McGregor’s two-time opponent and former UFC star Nate Diaz, fresh off his boxing match with Jake Paul.

“I've always joked around about dealing with the Diaz brothers, but these two…are two iconic fighters that 20 years from now, everybody will remember and talk about. This will always be Nate's house. You know, they grew up here. He came in on The Ultimate Fighter. He fought some of the biggest fights ever here…we love the kid. I don't know about fighting in the future, but this is always going to be his house.”

Elsewhere White discussed the success of the UFC 291 card in Salt Lake City, the Las Vegas Sphere and much more. You can watch the entire clip below.