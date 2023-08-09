Dana White Talks Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz At DWCS Presser

Power Slap
Press Conference
UFC President Fielded Questions From The Media Following A Big Season 7 Kickoff Of Dana White's Contender Series
"Tonight was the way you kick off 10 weeks of the Contender Series," a visibly happy Dana White told Laura Sanko Tuesday night.
Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series kicked off in exceptional fashion, with all five winners being awarded UFC contracts. The good vibes continued when the UFC president took to the podium to field questions from the media assembled at the UFC Apex.
Final Results From DWCS Week 1
“I love the show. I love coming over here on Tuesdays. I love walking in with a clean slate and not knowing anything about anybody and watching what they do… I don't know how many different ways I can say it. I love it.”
Special Announcement From Dana White | August 8, 2023
Special Announcement From Dana White | August 8, 2023
/
While he had kind words for all of the evening’s contract winners, there was particularly high praise for Australian Tom Nolan following his dramatic first round KO victory of Bogdan Grad.
“He’s 6’3”, 155-lbs. He’s a monster, obviously. He can strike. He’s powerful. He’s going to be fun to watch. You keep your head together, you do things right? Bright future ahead of him.”
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs RDA Full Fight Card Preview
“It’s a fun week,” he continued, referencing the numerous events taking place in the same building this week. “Tonight, which ended up being awesome, now we roll right into The Ultimate Fighter, Power Slap tomorrow. They’ve got to rip this whole thing down and rebuild for tomorrow. Then Fight Night [Luque vs Dos Anjos] this Saturday…fun week!”
And it shows no sign of slowing.
“I’ve got a lot of plans coming up over the next two to three years and we’re going to be using this place a lot.”
After confirming he was happy about the UFC 293 main event between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland September 10 in Sydney, White fielded questions about Conor McGregor and his anticipated return to the Octagon vs fellow TUF coach Michael Chandler.
“I talked to Conor either yesterday or the day before, and he’s ready to fight. I said ‘listen, get in shape and let’s figure this out,’ White said, before confirming that Chandler is still the presumed opponent, despite McGregor’s social media sparring with Justin Gaethje and others.
Elsewhere the questions turned to McGregor’s two-time opponent and former UFC star Nate Diaz, fresh off his boxing match with Jake Paul.
Power Slap 4 Live And Free August 9 On Rumble
“I've always joked around about dealing with the Diaz brothers, but these two…are two iconic fighters that 20 years from now, everybody will remember and talk about. This will always be Nate's house. You know, they grew up here. He came in on The Ultimate Fighter. He fought some of the biggest fights ever here…we love the kid. I don't know about fighting in the future, but this is always going to be his house.”
Elsewhere White discussed the success of the UFC 291 card in Salt Lake City, the Las Vegas Sphere and much more. You can watch the entire clip below.
Post-Fight Press Conference | Dana White's Contender Series Season 7 Week 1
Post-Fight Press Conference | Dana White's Contender Series Season 7 Week 1
/
Tags
:
:
UFC Unfiltered
UFC UNFILTERED | UFC Nashville recap, bantamweight…
Announcements