Dana White Speaks At Latin Chamber Of Commerce Luncheon

Announcements
During a luncheon hosted by the Latin Chamber of Commerce, UFC CEO Dana White shared his blueprint for success and discussed business strategies with some of Las Vegas’ top entrepreneurs at the Durango Casino & Resort.
Peter Guzman, President of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, introduced White and brought him on stage for a “fireside chat,” asking him about his career accomplishments, how he started with the UFC as well as the upcoming UFC 306 at Sphere.
With Hispanic Heritage Month underway and UFC 306 just around the corner, the timing of this event was perfect, and it allowed an intersection between sport and business.
“I love to help small businesses,” White said. “People who are starting out, I love to hear their stories, what they do, and I love to support them in any way I can. More than just obviously spending money or buying things from them, to help create awareness that they exist and for people to go try their products.”
During the discussion, White also covered various topics from the first season of The Ultimate Fighter to the impact UFC Performance Institutes are having across the globe. He also announced a donation that will be going to the Latin Chamber of Commerce.
White, a longtime admirer of Mexican culture and made it a goal to pursue the market heavily since taking over the UFC and is proud of the sport’s growth there.
“I always wanted to hopefully have some fighters that would connect with the rest of the world like Julio Cesar Chavez did for me,” White said. “And it’s always been an important market for me. There’s so many things that I love about Mexican people, I say it all the time, some of the baddest humans to ever walk the face of the earth have been Mexican.”
As the luncheon concluded, guests left with insightful business knowledge and with a new community of likeminded people. The event demonstrated how the connection of sport and business promotes innovation and opportunity within Las Vegas’ dynamic economic environment and highlighted UFC’s place in the community.
“This event at the Sphere is on Mexican Independence Day and this thing is what I call my love letter to Mexico,” White said. “There’s so many things that I love about Mexican people. They’re hardworking, they’re all about their family, they’re so proud of who they are and where they come from.”