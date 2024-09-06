Dana White Speaks At Latin Chamber Of Commerce Luncheon

“I love to help small businesses,” White said. “People who are starting out, I love to hear their stories, what they do, and I love to support them in any way I can. More than just obviously spending money or buying things from them, to help create awareness that they exist and for people to go try their products.”

During the discussion, White also covered various topics from the first season of The Ultimate Fighter to the impact UFC Performance Institutes are having across the globe. He also announced a donation that will be going to the Latin Chamber of Commerce.

White, a longtime admirer of Mexican culture and made it a goal to pursue the market heavily since taking over the UFC and is proud of the sport’s growth there.