Dana White On Salhahuddin Everett, The UFC Staffer Who Earned A UFC Contract on DWCS

Dana White awarded UFC contracts to four more prospects as Week 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series served up another spectacular night at Meta APEX. While all four winners earned their spots with first-round finishes, the post-fight press conference was all about one man.
A former UFC security staffer and current assistant to White, Salhahuddin Everett stepped into the Octagon with dreams of becoming a bona fide UFC fighter. And after a spectacular performance that saw him knock out Ozzy Martin in the first round, the budding welterweight was rewarded with a UFC contract.
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It was a unique situation for the Contender Series, and for White himself, who had admitted before the event that he “would not be unbiased” during Everett’s fight.
Speaking to the media at the post-fight press conference, White explained that he left his seat at Octagon side to avoid him celebrating too enthusiastically after Everett’s stunning finish.
“That's why I got up and walked out right after he won – I don't want to be overly celebrating, you know? And this other kid got knocked out, and he came in to compete here,” he said. “But all my guys in Boston were blowing me up, saying, ‘Your boy's in trouble tonight. This guy's a real guy. He's tough.’ And Sal. I don't know if any of you have had the opportunity to meet him or get to know him. He's one of the greatest kids ever, and it couldn't happen to a better person. So I'm happy for him.”
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White’s concern over perceived bias almost led him to Martin’s dressing room before the fight, but he ultimately decided just to let the moment play out.
“I actually contemplated – I've never done it before – but I was going to go back to Ozzy's dressing room and say, ‘Listen, I understand how you're probably feeling right now, but you determine whether you get in here or not. We don't.’” White explained. “And I said, ‘F***, maybe he needs to feel like we're all against him, you know? Maybe I shouldn't mess with any of this.’ So I just left him alone, and here we are.”
With Everett already a popular figure within the UFC organization, there was always the possibility that cynics would suggest that the 29-year-old would be given an easy ride in his Contender Series bout.
But White said that Martin was brought in on equal terms, in a coin-flip matchup that offered both undefeated prospects an equal chance of winning and punching their ticket to the UFC.
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“People are going to talk s***, no matter what,” said White. “So that's the last thing Sal needs to worry about. He went in there and earned that tonight. Even [UFC matchmaker] Sean Shelby, like we'd be walking down the halls, and Sean was like, ‘Just letting you know, he's in a f****** fight. This is easily 50-50.’ And then all my Boston guys were blowing me up that know the kid [Martin] and were saying, ‘He's a tough kid. Sal earned it.’
“And even that shot. He hits him with that shot, and then just watches him. He doesn't try to jump on him – he knew. He couldn't have had a more badass performance.”
Everett captured the Tuff-N-Uff amateur welterweight title before turning professional in 2025. Now, five fights later, he’s in the UFC. Not bad for a guy who was stocking White’s fridge when he heard of his Contender Series opportunity.
“Every time I see him, I yell ‘The champ is here!’ and yeah, he was stocking my fridge in the back, and I said to him, ‘Let's get you on one of these episodes. I've been talking to Sean, Mick [Maynard], and Hunter [Campbell], so let's make it happen.’ And he said, ‘I'm ready when you are.’ Yeah, that's an unbelievable story.”
The big question now is whether Everett will quit his day job to focus fully on his fighting career, or whether he’ll look to juggle the two. Initially, it sounded like he wasn’t too keen to leave his day job, but White said that Everett is now in a position where he no longer needs to work at the UFC HQ if he doesn’t want to.
“I think this contract changes his life to where he doesn't have to work at the office,” he said. “I think that when we run into Sal now, it'll be at the PI, training. I think if he's going to really do this and take a run, now he's got a contract that actually pays him money. Enough money to make a living and support his family. Then he needs to take this serious, and go.”
The victory has been a huge feel-good moment for the UFC staff, who packed the stands inside the Meta APEX to cheer their friend and colleague to victory.
“There isn't one person at the headquarters that doesn't like Sal,” said White. “He’s a hard worker, always positive attitude. He was just saying, ‘Don't you think people can say, ‘Oh, he got this or that because he's Dana's boy?’
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“He earned his way here, and that's one of the many things that people respect about him. Incredibly humble. It's not like this guy is like you know some director over at the UFC. He's a hardworking guy that shows up every day, does what he's supposed to do, and is completely humble about it. You know, he doesn't win the [Tuff-N-Uff] title at the fight and come rolling around the f****** office like he's f****** Anderson Silva or Jon Jones or something. He could not be a more humble, great human being, and to see this happen to him, everybody that works for UFC, or fights at UFC, or has crossed his path, is genuinely happy for him.”
And, with Everett now on the UFC roster as an undefeated welterweight looking to make his mark, White said that the sky’s the limit for the 29-year-old.
“If Sal keeps fighting like that, Sal's going to be big, no matter what,” he said.