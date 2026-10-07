Dana White On Salhahuddin Everett, The UFC Staffer Who Earned A UFC Contract on DWCS

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Speaking to the media at the post-fight press conference, White explained that he left his seat at Octagon side to avoid him celebrating too enthusiastically after Everett’s stunning finish.

“That's why I got up and walked out right after he won – I don't want to be overly celebrating, you know? And this other kid got knocked out, and he came in to compete here,” he said. “But all my guys in Boston were blowing me up, saying, ‘Your boy's in trouble tonight. This guy's a real guy. He's tough.’ And Sal. I don't know if any of you have had the opportunity to meet him or get to know him. He's one of the greatest kids ever, and it couldn't happen to a better person. So I'm happy for him.”

DWCS REWIND: Week 9 Results + Scorecards | Post-Fight Press Conference

White’s concern over perceived bias almost led him to Martin’s dressing room before the fight, but he ultimately decided just to let the moment play out.

“I actually contemplated – I've never done it before – but I was going to go back to Ozzy's dressing room and say, ‘Listen, I understand how you're probably feeling right now, but you determine whether you get in here or not. We don't.’” White explained. “And I said, ‘F***, maybe he needs to feel like we're all against him, you know? Maybe I shouldn't mess with any of this.’ So I just left him alone, and here we are.”