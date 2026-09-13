Dana White On Ryan Garcia And Jai Opetaia’s Wins, Conor Benn’s Next Move, David Benavidez + More

After the fight, Opetaia faced off respectfully with David Benavidez, with the two world champions verbally agreeing to face each other further down the line. White admitted it’s a fight he’d love to make in the future.

“Yeah, great fight,” he said. “[Opetaia] got rocked in the fight, came back and looked great. And then obviously Benavidez being here… I've made no secret about the fact that I love Benavidez, and obviously that's a great fight to make. So we'll see how this whole thing plays out.”

White later elaborated on a possible Opetaia vs Benavidez matchup, as he explained, “I think that we've gotten into a better place with the sanctioning organizations. I think we have! We'll see how that all plays out over the next several months.

“But obviously, Benavidez is somebody that we're very interested in. Jai is interested. Benavidez is interested. So that's most of the battle, right there. And it gets to a point where, when you have a fight between a guy like Jai Opetaia and Benavidez, the belts… I mean, we all know these are the two baddest dudes in the world in that weight class, belts, no belts, or whatever.”