Dana White Reacts To The Performances Of Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall, And More At UFC 295

UFC’s 30th anniversary show couldn’t have gone any better.
From start-to-finish, fights delivered all evening, including two epic title fight bouts to close out the event at Madison Square Garden.
Alex Pereira claimed the UFC light heavyweight belt with a knockout win over Jiří Procházka and became the ninth athlete in UFC history to become champion in two different divisions. Tom Aspinall shined in the co-main event, knocking out Sergei Pavlovich in 69 seconds to claim the interim UFC heavyweight title.
UFC CEO Dana White spoke with the media following UFC 295 to give his thoughts on Pereira, Aspinall, the future of the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions, and much more.
On Alex Pereira’s Victory Over Jiří Procházka
When the media asked if Pereira’s win at UFC 295 makes him one of the all-time greats, the UFC boss hesitated, pointing out that Pereira’s UFC career is still young.
“I don’t know about an all-time great but it’s incredibly impressive what he’s done in a short amount of time,” White said. “We’ll see what he does next.”
White said that when former champion Jamahal Hill is available to fight, that’s the fight to make and he’d like for that to happen in Brazil.
On What’s Next For Jiří Procházka After UFC 295
Procházka admitted in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan that he was out and that the stoppage at the end of his fight with Pereira was justified. White told the media that he’d like to have Procházka take some time off to heal up and then they would talk about what’s next.
On Tom Aspinall’s Performance At UFC 295
“Both of those guys stepping up taking it on short notice both big heavy hitters it could have gone either way and Aspinall got it,” White said. “Obviously, what he’s shown so far has been unbelievable. I can’t wait to see what’s next.”
White also remarked that it’s great for the UK to have a champion like Aspinall.
“To have a heavyweight champion in the UK who is a bad dude and legit and everyone around him claims he’s a that good and he’s a great guy, a great personality,” White said. “It’s a home run.”
On What’s Next For Benoît Saint Denis
After the French lightweight’s fourth win of 2023, White walked away from UFC 295 impressed by Benoît Saint Denis.
“Tonight was a big night for him. He looked great and he’s one of the hottest prospects in Europe right now,” White said. “I believe we can go to France and headline him on a card there. It’s exciting and I’m happy about it. It’s going to be fun.”
Other Topics Address By Dana White
- White confirmed that the next Noche UFC will be at The Sphere in Las Vegas, and he made sure that the media took his quote: “I’m going to put on the greatest live combat show anybody has ever seen.”
- UFC now owns the top three gate records at Madison Square Garden
- There are no locations set for UFC 298 or UFC at this time
- Conor McGregor is “chomping at the bit” to fight, but there is no date set for him yet