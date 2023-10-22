 Skip to main content
UFC CEO Dana White (C) hosts the UFC 294 press conference featuring Islam Makhachev (L) of Russia and Alexander Volkanovski (R) of Australia at Etihad Arena on October 19, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Press Conference

Dana White Reacts To Islam Makhachev’s Win And Other Topics At UFC 294 Presser

UFC CEO Dana White Fielded Questions From The Media Following UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Oct. 22, 2023

An epic event in Abu Dhabi didn’t disappoint, as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defended his title with a brilliant knockout win over featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC CEO Dana White spoke with the media following UFC 294 to give his thoughts on Makhachev and much more.

On Islam Makhachev’s Victory Over Alexander Volkanovski

Dana White Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 294
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Dana White Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 294
/

The media asked White about his thoughts on Makhachev’s victory, if he thinks Makhachev will get out from former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shadow, and what he thinks is next for the reigning 155-pound champion.

See Every Result From UFC 294

“I don’t know if he really lives in Khabib’s shadow,” White told the media. “Tonight was a big step in the right direction. The guy has been dominant then all the controversy that came off that last fight and he finishes this fight the way that he did – it’s not like there were excuses.”

“He went in there and vicously and impressively finished this fight…It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Islam Makhachev of Russia kicks Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Islam Makhachev of Russia kicks Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

White believes that Makhachev’s next fight will have to be against Charles Oliveira. That was the fight that was originally booked to headline UFC 294 and it’s the fight to make. With that being said the UFC boss sees a Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier as great fights to make for Makhachev.

If Makhachev can run the gauntlet and Oliveira, Gaethje, Poirier and others, White sees a path to true greatness for the current lightweight champion.

WATCH: Makhachev Speaks After Defeating Volkanovski

“You just got to keep grinding and knocking them down one-by-one and eventually it happens,” White said. “This kid can go on a defense run that blows everybody away that has ever held the belt in that division.”

On Khamzat Chimaev’s Victory Over Kamaru Usman

Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates reacts after the conclusion of a middleweight fight against Kamaru Usman of Nigeria during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates reacts after the conclusion of a middleweight fight against Kamaru Usman of Nigeria during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LL

“That’s a different fight at five rounds,” White said when reflecting on Chimaev vs Usman. “That’s an interesting fight at five rounds.”

White said that he hopes that Chimaev’s hand is healthy and that he’s hopeful that the UFC will be able to make the title fight between Chimaev and middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

He also spoke on the future of Usman.

“That’s up to him. That guy has done it all,” White said. “If you look at his career, look what he’s done. He’s the greatest welterweight of all time. Doesn’t get enough credit. Stepped up and took this fight at 185-pounds. Whatever he wants to do I’m good with it.”

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 took place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 21, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

Tags
Dana White
UFC 294
:
Islam Makhachev of Russia reacts after his knockout victory against Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Islam Makhachev Octagon Interview | UFC 294

Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev Reacts With Daniel Cormier After His Knockout Victory Over Alexander Volkanovski At UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 On October 21, 2023

Watch the Video
Dana White Speaks To The Media After UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2
Fight Coverage

Dana White Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 294

Dana White Speaks To The Media After UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Watch the Video
UFC AND THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM – ABU DHABI EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO 2028
Announcements

UFC AND THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM – ABU…

UAE Capital to Continue To Host UFC Championship Events With Additional Fight Night Events To Take Place Within The MENA Region

More
: