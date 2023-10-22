Dana White Reacts To Islam Makhachev’s Win And Other Topics At UFC 294 Presser

Fight Coverage
An epic event in Abu Dhabi didn’t disappoint, as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defended his title with a brilliant knockout win over featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
UFC CEO Dana White spoke with the media following UFC 294 to give his thoughts on Makhachev and much more.
On Islam Makhachev’s Victory Over Alexander Volkanovski
Dana White Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 294
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Dana White Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 294
/
The media asked White about his thoughts on Makhachev’s victory, if he thinks Makhachev will get out from former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shadow, and what he thinks is next for the reigning 155-pound champion.
“I don’t know if he really lives in Khabib’s shadow,” White told the media. “Tonight was a big step in the right direction. The guy has been dominant then all the controversy that came off that last fight and he finishes this fight the way that he did – it’s not like there were excuses.”
“He went in there and vicously and impressively finished this fight…It doesn’t get any better than that.”
White believes that Makhachev’s next fight will have to be against Charles Oliveira. That was the fight that was originally booked to headline UFC 294 and it’s the fight to make. With that being said the UFC boss sees a Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier as great fights to make for Makhachev.
If Makhachev can run the gauntlet and Oliveira, Gaethje, Poirier and others, White sees a path to true greatness for the current lightweight champion.
WATCH: Makhachev Speaks After Defeating Volkanovski
“You just got to keep grinding and knocking them down one-by-one and eventually it happens,” White said. “This kid can go on a defense run that blows everybody away that has ever held the belt in that division.”
On Khamzat Chimaev’s Victory Over Kamaru Usman
“That’s a different fight at five rounds,” White said when reflecting on Chimaev vs Usman. “That’s an interesting fight at five rounds.”
White said that he hopes that Chimaev’s hand is healthy and that he’s hopeful that the UFC will be able to make the title fight between Chimaev and middleweight champion Sean Strickland.
He also spoke on the future of Usman.
“That’s up to him. That guy has done it all,” White said. “If you look at his career, look what he’s done. He’s the greatest welterweight of all time. Doesn’t get enough credit. Stepped up and took this fight at 185-pounds. Whatever he wants to do I’m good with it.”
UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 took place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 21, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
Tags
:
:
Fight Coverage
Dana White Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 294
Announcements