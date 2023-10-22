Dana White Reacts To Islam Makhachev’s Win And Other Topics At UFC 294 Presser

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The media asked White about his thoughts on Makhachev’s victory, if he thinks Makhachev will get out from former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shadow, and what he thinks is next for the reigning 155-pound champion.

“I don’t know if he really lives in Khabib’s shadow,” White told the media. “Tonight was a big step in the right direction. The guy has been dominant then all the controversy that came off that last fight and he finishes this fight the way that he did – it’s not like there were excuses.”

“He went in there and vicously and impressively finished this fight…It doesn’t get any better than that.”