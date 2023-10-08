Dana White Reacts To Bobby Green’s Big Win And Joe Pyfer’s Latest Performance

Green’s epic win was his second jaw dropping finish in two fights, adding the knockout win over Dawson to his 2023 highlight reel which already includes a submission win over Tony Ferguson.

Green asked in the Octagon post-fight to fight again before the year is over and White thinks they might be able to make that happen.

WATCH: Bobby Green Reacts To His 33 Second Knockout Win

White also made sure to give middleweight Joe Pyfer his flowers, stating that his submission win over Abdul Razak Alhassan was just another indication that Pyfer is the real deal. In the Octagon Pyfer called out for a new deal and White had an immediate update on the contract situation with the Philadelphia based fighter.

“We are working on a new deal now,” White said. “I like this kid a lot. He’s tough and durable. He’s one of these kids that has that dog in him.”