Dana White Reacts To Bobby Green’s Big Win And Joe Pyfer’s Latest Performance

Press Conference
UFC CEO Dana White Fielded Questions From The Media Following UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green
After an excellent night of fights in the UFC APEX, UFC CEO Dana White addressed the media to discuss hot topics surrounding the performances of athletes on UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green.
Right off the bat the UFC boss had nothing but love for what Bobby Green accomplished in his main event bout with Grant Dawson. White said that it just goes to show that anything is possible in MMA and that Green’s 33 second knockout win was impressive.
All UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green Results
“This sport is crazy you never know what’s going to happen in this sport,” White told the media. “If you look at Dawson, he hasn’t lost a fight since 2016 he’s like 20-1 and in the top 15 and boom, one punch. Jab. You never know. It’s crazy.”
Green’s epic win was his second jaw dropping finish in two fights, adding the knockout win over Dawson to his 2023 highlight reel which already includes a submission win over Tony Ferguson.
Green asked in the Octagon post-fight to fight again before the year is over and White thinks they might be able to make that happen.
WATCH: Bobby Green Reacts To His 33 Second Knockout Win
White also made sure to give middleweight Joe Pyfer his flowers, stating that his submission win over Abdul Razak Alhassan was just another indication that Pyfer is the real deal. In the Octagon Pyfer called out for a new deal and White had an immediate update on the contract situation with the Philadelphia based fighter.
“We are working on a new deal now,” White said. “I like this kid a lot. He’s tough and durable. He’s one of these kids that has that dog in him.”
Three other performances that made White sit up in his seat were the victories by Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Joaquin Buckley, and Drew Dober. All three looked great and in different ways.
Kowalkiewicz has had a career revival, following her five-fight losing streak up with a four-fight winning streak. Buckley looked like he’s going to be a real force at welterweight and his win over Alex Morono proved that. Meanwhile Dober bounced back from his defeat to Matt Frevola with dominant knockout of Ricky Glenn.
Who Got Bonuses At UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green
The win put Dober first all-time in lightweight history with nine UFC victories by knockout.
“That was as one sided an ass whoppin’ as I’ve seen in a very long time in the UFC,” White said. “He came out on a mission and looked incredible.”
The media turned their attention to topics outside of UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green, one member asked about Conor McGregor and the rumors of him entering the USADA testing pool.
Joe Pyfer Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green
Joe Pyfer Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green
“Conor McGregor submitted paperwork but he’s not in the pool,” White said. “The paperwork should probably be in on Monday.”
The final week of Dana White’s Contender Series season seven comes up on October 10th and White has been thrilled about what he’s seen through nine weeks.
“We love that show and doing it every Tuesday. It’s so awesome,” White said. “It’s perfect right now because you do ten weeks of this then you let the talent build up and then do ten weeks of it again.”
Make sure you tune into Week 10 on October 10th live on ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass.
UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green took place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 7, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
