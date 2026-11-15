Dana White On Polymarket UFC 334, Ciryl Gane, Josh Hokit, Kayla Harrison & More

The headline bout of the evening saw Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit go back and forth in one of the most action-packed heavyweight title fights we’ve ever seen. White was gushing with praise for both men, though it was Gane who emerged victorious.

“It was an incredible fight,” White said.

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“The pace [Hokit] set was insane, and I think it was freaking everybody out. This smaller guy, the way he was just coming at him.

“But even if you look at the significant strikes, they were double in every round. The total punch stats were massive too. If you see the score of the fight, you know that at two to two going into the last round, which I didn't see it that way, but it doesn't tell the story of the fight, either. You have to see the fight to believe it.”

Despite Defeat, Hokit ‘Fought The Perfect Fight’