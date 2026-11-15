Dana White On Polymarket UFC 334, Ciryl Gane, Josh Hokit, Kayla Harrison & More

Two champions defended their titles on a huge night of fights at Madison Square Garden as Polymarket UFC 334 produced another memorable event at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”
POLYMARKET UFC 334: Official Results & Highlights
After the action had concluded at “The Garden,” UFC CEO Dana White headed backstage to join the assembled media, fielding questions about the UFC’s latest big night at the Polymarket UFC 334 post-fight press conference.
Ciryl Gane’s Thrilling Win Over Josh Hokit
The headline bout of the evening saw Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit go back and forth in one of the most action-packed heavyweight title fights we’ve ever seen. White was gushing with praise for both men, though it was Gane who emerged victorious.
“It was an incredible fight,” White said.
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“The pace [Hokit] set was insane, and I think it was freaking everybody out. This smaller guy, the way he was just coming at him.
“But even if you look at the significant strikes, they were double in every round. The total punch stats were massive too. If you see the score of the fight, you know that at two to two going into the last round, which I didn't see it that way, but it doesn't tell the story of the fight, either. You have to see the fight to believe it.”
Despite Defeat, Hokit ‘Fought The Perfect Fight’
“If you really think about this fight, going into this fight, how does Josh Hokit win this fight? Ciryl Gane moves like a middleweight. He turned it into a street fight,” White said.
“I mean, from the second the bell rang in the first round, Hokit turned that into a street fight. He didn't win, but he fought the perfect fight. I mean, what other way could he possibly fight Ciryl Gane other than the way that he did?
Rewatch Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit On Paramount+
“And my thing was, after the first round, I was like, ‘Holy s***! If he can keep this pace for five rounds, Gane’s in big trouble. Too big, carries too much muscle, and blah blah blah blah blah.’ But actually, Gane looked his best in the fourth and fifth rounds.”
White was asked about a potential rematch for Hokit and replied, “Listen, I've had my issues with Hokit, right? Think about this tonight too, Hokit's first five-round main event, and he went five hard, crazy rounds, and the guy's got an unbelievable chin, unstoppable cardio, and you know, I give him nothing but respect for the fight that he fought tonight. It was incredible. They broke the significant strike record. They broke the total strike record in heavyweight division. So yeah, incredible.”
Josh Hokit’s Rising Stock
White was asked if the main event was an example of a matchup where both fighters saw their stock go up, and he reiterated his respect for Hokit following his performance.
“There’s no doubt that Hokit’s stock goes up,” he said.
MORE POLYMARKET UFC 334: Prelim Results | Official Scorecards
“I mean, even with me, I thought this guy was a big-mouth goofball, and I hated his shtick and the whole thing. I respect the s*** out of that guy. He’s the real deal. His stock went up with me. I don't know about anybody else, but yes.”
White later explained that while he has not been a fan of many of Hokit’s on-mic utterances during his time with the UFC, things have worked out for the heavyweight because he's been able to produce the goods where it matters, inside the Octagon.
“He said some funny things this week,” White admitted.
“What I don't like is when people come out and just start slamming and saying unnecessary bad things about people they don't necessarily even know, or I don't know. You know what I mean. Everybody in the room knows what I'm talking about. I hate that s***. Hate it.
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“It doesn't work if you can't fight. Josh Hokit can fight. If you look at who he fought [in] his last three fights, he has absolutely proved himself. It's one thing to, talk s***, but he can walk it. He's the real deal. The guy's legit. So you can't just come out and say dumb s*** and it just works. You have to be able to fight. Even [Sean] Strickland. Strickland says a lot of dumb s***, but he can fight.”
Kayla Harrison’s Victory Over Amanda Nunes
The co-main event saw Kayla Harrison defend her undisputed women's bantamweight title with a fourth-round submission of former two-division champion Amanda Nunes.
White admitted he was impressed with how Nunes looked after a long time away from the Octagon, but also highlighted how well Harrison recognized her opportunity to find the submission and finish the fight.
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“Every fighter in lots of combat sports who takes three years off has a hard time coming back and looking good. I thought Amanda did look good tonight,” he said.
“You know, anytime you're going to get in a clinch, Kayla Harrison is not the one you want to be in the clinch with. And I actually think, you know, Nunes did pretty good in the clinch considering the credentials of Kayla Harrison.
“And man, when she got the opportunity to take her back, and she snatched her up as quick as you possibly could, and beat her the way that she needed to beat Amanda Nunes.”
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White was then asked whether he’d entertain the possibility of a rematch between the pair, this time at the higher weight class of featherweight.
“Yeah. I’d do it again,” he said.
Reaction To Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson’s Highlight-Reel Retirement Fight
The feel-good moment of the event came when Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson claimed a highlight-reel finish of Charles Radtke in his final fight, landing his signature spinning heel kick. He then received cheers and applause from the Madison Square Garden crowd as a special tribute played on the big screen during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.
For many, it was the perfect send-off for one of the most respected fighters on the roster, and White shared in that sentiment.
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“If you tell everybody, ‘This is it, it was my last fight. I'm gonna retire,’ that's the way to do it,” he smiled.
“[It] couldn't have looked any better, and couldn't happen to a nicer guy.”
Thoughts On Open Scoring
With the main event going to the wire and a controversial ending to the fight between Uroš Medić and Kevin Holland, White was asked about his thoughts on using open scoring and whether it might have altered anything that played out on the night.
“I've never been a fan of open scoring,” he said.
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“It sounds great when you talk about tonight, but if you got a situation where, I'll give you an example, like tonight's main event, if we went into the last round and it was three to one, right? You know what you have to do in the fifth round – stay away from your opponent. I think there'd be a lot more of that than there would anything positive, and that's just my personal opinion.”
The Potential For A Big Event In Paris In 2027
Following Gane’s successful title defense in the main event, White was asked about the possibility of the UFC bringing a numbered event to Paris, France.
“Yeah, I mean the Paris events are always incredible. The energy, the buzz, the fans there are so knowledgeable, and yeah, we'll definitely do a numbered event there. And again, Ciryl being the champ doesn’t hurt.”
UFC To Return To Boston?
Finally, a reporter mentioned that fighters often pitch for the UFC to return to their hometowns, but it’s been a while since the promotion last held an event in White’s hometown of Boston. He was asked when the UFC might return for a show.
“Yeah, that's a good question. I don't know,” White admitted.
“That's a good question. We do need to get back to Boston, so [we’ll] probably focus on that in ‘27.”
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.