Dana White On New UFC Deal with Paramount+

That means 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights will air via Paramount’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform, Paramount+, with select numbered events to be simulcast on CBS, allowing Paramount+ subscribers to have access to all premium events at no extra cost, marking a move away from the UFC’s current pay-per-view model in order to bring the fastest growing sport in the world to an even wider audience while reducing costs for fans.

“This historic deal with Paramount and CBS is incredible for UFC fans and our athletes,” said UFC CEO and President Dana White. “For the first time ever, fans in the US will have access to all UFC content without a Pay-Per-View model, making it more affordable and accessible to view the greatest fights on a massive platform. This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world. The exposure provided by the Paramount and CBS networks under this new structure is a huge win for our athletes and anyone who watches and loves this sport.”

