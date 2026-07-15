Dana White Makes It Official: Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Sept. 12

“Alright everybody, it is official,” White announced on his social media channels. “Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn is signed and is taking place September 12th, live from T-Mobile Arena here in Las Vegas.

“Garcia is the world welterweight champion, Ring Magazine’s 5th-ranked welterweight in the world. He has 25 wins and 20 of those came by knockout. He is facing Conor Benn, who has 25-1 with14 knockouts. His only loss is to Eubanks Jr, and he immediately avenged that loss. These guys have been going back and forth on social media and this fight is going to be awesome. Live on Mexican Independence Weekend September 12th, live globally on Paramount+, and on DAZN in the UK and Ireland.”

Stay tuned to UFC.com/ZuffaBoxing for updates on tickets and more.