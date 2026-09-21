Dana White on Joshua Van, Arman Tsarukyan, Tom Aspinall + More

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Anything is possible when two guys get in there and start fighting,” he said. “You never know how it [plays out]. That's why people always ask me, ‘Oh, what do you think? Is this guy going to fight this guy after Saturday?’ Let's see what happens on Saturday. I don't know what the fight's going to look like… It's like when people say, ‘Oh, this card sucks!’ F****** card hasn't happened yet. What do you mean it sucks? And if it sucks, I'll be the first one to say it sucks.”

On his relationship with Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall announced that he had relinquished the undisputed UFC heavyweight title as he continues to recover from the double eye-poke that forced the stoppage of his last title defense against Ciryl Gane. White was asked about his relationship with the Englishman, with some wondering whether relations between the pair were frosty. But, from White’s standpoint, he has no issue with the now-former heavyweight champ.

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“No, that's not the case. It's further thing from the truth,” he said.“This guy knows he's injured. He's going through stuff with the doctor. He knows it's going to be a while before he comes back. This is totally normal… I think, because of what I might have said, or what he might have responded to what I said after the [fight] that people think that I don't like Tom. It's the furthest thing from the truth.

“I have no reason to not like Tom. Tom's never done anything for me not to like him. I mean, if I don't like somebody, I'm pretty f****** honest about it. I mean, we're sitting here talking at the beginning of the press conference about Arman, you know, and Arman made mistakes, and he's made up for them and look at the position he's in right now after tonight… I promise you this: if I did not like Tom, I would say it. And when guys sign with Eddie Hearn, and this is no bulls***, I'm not taking shots. We f****** crack up laughing. It's hilarious. So no, I don't dislike Tom. And anybody else who wants to sign with Eddie Hearn as their f****** manager, fire away.”