Dana White on Joshua Van, Arman Tsarukyan, Tom Aspinall + More

Crypto.com UFC 331 delivered a spectacular night of fights In Los Angeles as a defending champion claimed a statement victory while an in-form lightweight contender staked his claim for a shot at championship gold. After the action had concluded at the Crypto.com Arena, UFC President and CEO Dana White sat down backstage to answer questions from the assembled media at the Crypto.com UFC 331 post-fight press conference.
Joshua Van’s main event victory
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In the main event of the evening, reigning flyweight champion Joshua Van cemented himself as the UFC’s premier 125-pounder with a superb performance to defeat former long-reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja in their title rematch.
“He's the greatest thing ever for that division,” said White. “He brings a lot of flash and excitement and fun to the division. I mean, that was a great fight. I mean, I was sitting there. I was like, holy s***, it's the fifth round already. Yeah, that's fun when that happens in five-round fights.”
White later gave even more fulsome praise for Van’s all-round skills as he outbattled one of the sport’s most dominant champions of recent years.
If you look at how the [first] fight ended with that freak injury, which sucks. It's a s***** way to win and a s***** way to lose,” White said. “Then he goes out and defends. I mean, he just keeps looking more and more confident… How about the takedown defense? Unbelievable! How about the escape from the mount? He was in the full mount in the first. I mean, the kid looks incredible… He looks better every time he fights, and you know that's what it takes to be a long-reigning champion. You have to look better every time you come out, especially against a guy like Pantoja.”
CRYPTO.COM UFC 331 REWIND: Results, Highlights and Interviews
Arman Tsarukyan
The co-main event saw Armenia’s Arman Tsarukyan position himself for a shot at the undisputed lightweight title with a first-round knockout of Mauricio Ruffy. The fight completed a return to championship contention for Tsarukyan as he made up for his late-notice withdrawal from his previous title opportunity at UFC 311 in January 2025.
“You know I've been vocal that I wasn't crazy about some of the stuff that he done,” said White. “But you know what? When you f*** up, then you come back and you do everything the right way, I mean, he couldn't have had a better comeback after the things that he had done that I wasn't thrilled about… And then to go in and perform the way that he performed tonight. At the end of that round, I was like, ‘Oh s***, man, he's in for a rough night, and then BOOM, the elbow. Incredible.”
Sean Sharaf’s upset victory over Gable Steveson
WATCH: Sean Sharaf Post-Fight Interview | Crypto.com UFC 331
White was asked about his reaction to Sean Sharaf’s stunning quickfire knockout of Gable Steveson, and said it just highlighted the unpredictable nature of the sport, where you can never take a result for granted before it’s actually happened.
Anything is possible when two guys get in there and start fighting,” he said. “You never know how it [plays out]. That's why people always ask me, ‘Oh, what do you think? Is this guy going to fight this guy after Saturday?’ Let's see what happens on Saturday. I don't know what the fight's going to look like… It's like when people say, ‘Oh, this card sucks!’ F****** card hasn't happened yet. What do you mean it sucks? And if it sucks, I'll be the first one to say it sucks.”
On his relationship with Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall announced that he had relinquished the undisputed UFC heavyweight title as he continues to recover from the double eye-poke that forced the stoppage of his last title defense against Ciryl Gane. White was asked about his relationship with the Englishman, with some wondering whether relations between the pair were frosty. But, from White’s standpoint, he has no issue with the now-former heavyweight champ.
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“No, that's not the case. It's further thing from the truth,” he said.“This guy knows he's injured. He's going through stuff with the doctor. He knows it's going to be a while before he comes back. This is totally normal… I think, because of what I might have said, or what he might have responded to what I said after the [fight] that people think that I don't like Tom. It's the furthest thing from the truth.
“I have no reason to not like Tom. Tom's never done anything for me not to like him. I mean, if I don't like somebody, I'm pretty f****** honest about it. I mean, we're sitting here talking at the beginning of the press conference about Arman, you know, and Arman made mistakes, and he's made up for them and look at the position he's in right now after tonight… I promise you this: if I did not like Tom, I would say it. And when guys sign with Eddie Hearn, and this is no bulls***, I'm not taking shots. We f****** crack up laughing. It's hilarious. So no, I don't dislike Tom. And anybody else who wants to sign with Eddie Hearn as their f****** manager, fire away.”
Any Other Business
On Patricio Pitbull’s victory
“Yeah listen, he's had a rough run, and then to come out and win tonight, and the way that he won, it's great for him… And he ran right over to us and said, you know, I'm ready. I want big fights.”
On UFC delivering ‘holy s***!’ moments
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“I think tonight was a holy s*** night. I mean, literally the whole card, the whole night, was incredible… Starting with Casey O'Neill's submission that literally f****** nobody's ever seen before. If you wanted to put on the perfect night as a promoter, tonight was damn near as close as you can get.”
On booking Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes for UFC 334
“Yeah, I'm very excited for that fight. That's going to end up being the greatest women's fight ever, in any f****** sport ever, but I'll be excited when they're standing in the Octagon and the ref says, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready? Let's go!’”
On what’s next for lightweight champion Justin Gaethje
“We don't know what Gaethje's thinking yet. And he was here tonight. So, he saw the [Tsarukyan-Ruffy] fight, and we'll see where his head's at.”
On the success of the flyweight division
“It's all about matchmaking. The matchmakers have done an incredible job of building that division with guys that are fun and exciting, and you know tonight's championship fight absolutely proved that.”
On UFC’s successful partnership with Paramount
“I can tell you this: we've been in business with these guys for eight or nine months. They're the best television partner I've ever had. These guys are incredible. Can't wait to see what we do in two to five years.”
Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2 took place live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on September 19, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!