Dana White On Islam Makhachev, Ian Machado Garry, Edson Barboza, The Philly Crowd & More

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

White shared his immediate thoughts after the main event, where Islam Makhachev outpointed Ian Machado Garry over five rounds to retain the undisputed welterweight title. But, as he revealed to the media, White had a feeling that an upset could have been on the cards going into the contest.

“This is my honest opinion on it. I felt like tonight was set up for the upset. I felt like the upset could happen tonight with so much on the line, all the records that Islam has, and he's going to break Anderson Silva's record,” he said.

Rewatch UFC 330 On Paramount+

“There's weight classes for a reason. Ian Garry is a big, rangy, strong guy who has great takedown defense. I mean, if you look at his takedown defense tonight against Islam, it was impressive. I felt like, I think that Ian is a talented guy. If he had even an ounce of killer instinct in that fifth round…

“He had been beating him to the body. Islam's whole right side was beat up. His face was beat up. You don't come out and hug and shake hands – that s*** drives me f****** crazy – when there's so much at stake.