 Skip to main content
UFC president Dana White hosts the UFC 288 press conference at Prudential Center on May 04, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Dana White 'Hopeful' For Conor McGregor Return In 2023

While Speaking To Press After UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill, UFC President Talked Conor McGregor, Francis Ngannou, July's BMF Title Fight, Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev and More
By UFC Staff • May. 21, 2023

Following the conclusion of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill, UFC President Dana White spoke with the media regarding a wide variety of topics including a 'hopeful' return of Conor McGregor in 2023, the intricacies of booking a 'BMF Title' Fight, and some highly anticipated future matchups.

Final Results From UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill

White kicked off the press conference by reading off the athletes who would be taking home performance bonuses following a fight night which saw half of the bouts end by finish, topped off by a "bad ass" main event.

“I’m so glad that’ the fight we moved to the main event here tonight,” White said, adding that Mackenzie Dern's impressive standup game showed a massive evolution since her last two main events, in addition to the ground improvement and heart of Angela Hill, which made their main event slot an "obvious fight of the night."

White confirmed that the highly-anticipated return of Conor McGregor to take on Michael Chandler is 'in the works,' and he remains 'hopeful' that the fight will take place sometime in 2023. Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter is set to premier Tuesday, May 30th at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN/ESPN+.

At the request of the media, White also discussed July's BMF title fight, Francis Ngannou, Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley, Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev, the decision behind the upcoming matchups for middleweights Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa, and more.

The battle for the next BMF title will take place at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City when lightweight legends Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje face off in a five-round main event.

1 / 35

Photo Gallery | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill in Pictures

1
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

2
Brendan Fitzgerald and Michael Bisping anchor the broadcast during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Brendan Fitzgerald and Michael Bisping anchor the broadcast during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

3
Themba Gorimbo of Zimbabwe punches Takashi Sato of Japan in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Themba Gorimbo of Zimbabwe punches Takashi Sato of Japan in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

4
Themba Gorimbo of Zimbabwe reacts after defeating Takashi Sato of Japan in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Themba Gorimbo of Zimbabwe reacts after defeating Takashi Sato of Japan in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

5
Natalia Silva of Brazil reacts after defeating Victoria Leonardo in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Natalia Silva of Brazil reacts after defeating Victoria Leonardo in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

6
Natalia Silva of Brazil punches Victoria Leonardo in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Natalia Silva of Brazil punches Victoria Leonardo in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

7
Natalia Silva of Brazil reacts after defeating Victoria Leonardo in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Natalia Silva of Brazil reacts after defeating Victoria Leonardo in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

8
Chase Hooper lands an elbow against Nick Fiore in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Chase Hooper lands an elbow against Nick Fiore in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

9
Chase Hooper attempts to submit Nick Fiore in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Chase Hooper attempts to submit Nick Fiore in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

10
Chase Hooper punches Nick Fiore in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Chase Hooper punches Nick Fiore in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

11
Ilir Latifi of Sweden kicks Rodrigo Nascimento of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Ilir Latifi of Sweden kicks Rodrigo Nascimento of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

12
Rodrigo Nascimento of Brazil reacts after defeating Ilir Latifi of Sweden in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Rodrigo Nascimento of Brazil reacts after defeating Ilir Latifi of Sweden in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

13
Gilbert Urbina punches Orion Cosce in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Gilbert Urbina punches Orion Cosce in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

14
Gilbert Urbina reacts after defeating Orion Cosce in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Gilbert Urbina reacts after defeating Orion Cosce in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

15
Gilbert Urbina is interviewed by Michael Bisping after defeating Orion Cosce in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Gilbert Urbina is interviewed by Michael Bisping after defeating Orion Cosce in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

16
Karolina Kowalkiewicz of Poland walks out prior to facing Vanessa Demopoulos in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz of Poland walks out prior to facing Vanessa Demopoulos in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

17
Karolina Kowalkiewicz of Poland punches Vanessa Demopoulos in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz of Poland punches Vanessa Demopoulos in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

18
Karolina Kowalkiewicz of Poland reacts after defeating Vanessa Demopoulos in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz of Poland reacts after defeating Vanessa Demopoulos in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

19
Viacheslav Borshchev of Russia punches Maheshate of China in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Viacheslav Borshchev of Russia punches Maheshate of China in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

20
Viacheslav Borshchev of Russia celebrates after defeating Maheshate of China in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Viacheslav Borshchev of Russia celebrates after defeating Maheshate of China in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

21
Viacheslav Borshchev of Russia celebrates after defeating Maheshate of China in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Viacheslav Borshchev of Russia celebrates after defeating Maheshate of China in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

22
Diego Ferreira of Brazil reacts as he faces Michael Johnson in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Diego Ferreira of Brazil reacts as he faces Michael Johnson in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

23
Diego Ferreira of Brazil knock outs Michael Johnson in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Diego Ferreira of Brazil knock outs Michael Johnson in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

24
iego Ferreira of Brazil reacts after defeating Michael Johnson in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

iego Ferreira of Brazil reacts after defeating Michael Johnson in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

25
Joaquin Buckley lands a kick to the head of Andre Fialho of Portugal in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Joaquin Buckley lands a kick to the head of Andre Fialho of Portugal in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

26
Joaquin Buckley reacts by pouring a bottle of Prime Hydration over himself after knocking out Andre Fialho of Portugal in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Joaquin Buckley reacts by pouring a bottle of Prime Hydration over himself after knocking out Andre Fialho of Portugal in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

27
Joaquin Buckley reacts after defeating Andre Fialho of Portugal in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Joaquin Buckley reacts after defeating Andre Fialho of Portugal in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

28
Loopy Godinez of Mexico faces Emily Ducote in a 120-pound catchweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Loopy Godinez of Mexico faces Emily Ducote in a 120-pound catchweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

29
Loopy Godinez of Mexico is interviewed after defeating Emily Ducote in a 120-pound catchweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Loopy Godinez of Mexico is interviewed after defeating Emily Ducote in a 120-pound catchweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

30
Anthony Hernandez attempts to submit Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC )

Anthony Hernandez attempts to submit Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC )

31
Anthony Hernandez reacts after defeating Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Anthony Hernandez reacts after defeating Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

32
Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill face off prior to their strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill face off prior to their strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

33
Mackenzie Dern punches Angela Hill in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Mackenzie Dern punches Angela Hill in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

34
Mackenzie Dern reacts after defeating Angela Hill in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Mackenzie Dern reacts after defeating Angela Hill in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

35
A detail shot of Mackenzie Dern's black belt after receiving her third degree achievement after defeating Angela Hill in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

A detail shot of Mackenzie Dern's black belt after receiving her third degree achievement after defeating Angela Hill in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Aljamain Sterling, who is set to make his next title defense against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 in Boston, stirred up question marks when he said he may not be ready to fight in August. White offered up $100 to the first media member who could correctly guess who called to step in for Sterling should it be necessary, a challenge which took almost no time before someone correclty guessed former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

White addressed the idea of a bout between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev, clarifying that he doesn't "like catchweight" and that the fight would have to take place either at welterweight or middleweight.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill took place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 20, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

:
A general view of the Power Slap stage. (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

POWER SLAP 2 SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 24 AT UFC…

EVENT STREAMS LIVE ACROSS THE GLOBE EXCLUSIVELY ON RUMBLE.  FEATURED HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE MATCH: WOLVERINE (C) vs. THE BELL (#1)

More
Fans line up outside waiting to enter UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of…

Our 30th Anniversary Celebration Will Make This IFW The Biggest And Best Yet

More
Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to fight for a second time as the main event for UFC 291 in Salt Lake City
Announcements

Dana White Announces UFC 291 And UFC 292 Locations And…

UFC President Dana White Released A Video Revealing News Regarding Two Summer Pay-Per-Views

More
: