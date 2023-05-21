Dana White 'Hopeful' For Conor McGregor Return In 2023

White kicked off the press conference by reading off the athletes who would be taking home performance bonuses following a fight night which saw half of the bouts end by finish, topped off by a "bad ass" main event.

“I’m so glad that’ the fight we moved to the main event here tonight,” White said, adding that Mackenzie Dern's impressive standup game showed a massive evolution since her last two main events, in addition to the ground improvement and heart of Angela Hill, which made their main event slot an "obvious fight of the night."

White confirmed that the highly-anticipated return of Conor McGregor to take on Michael Chandler is 'in the works,' and he remains 'hopeful' that the fight will take place sometime in 2023. Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter is set to premier Tuesday, May 30th at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN/ESPN+.