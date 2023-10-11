Dana White Gives Update To UFC 294, Recaps Season 7 of DWCS

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

After everything got cleared up about the main event for UFC 294, White reflected on another season of Contender Series coming to end.

“I would love to do this every Tuesday,” White said. “Me and the guys were talking today, we are so bummed out that it ends. We have a fight on Tuesday, then another fight on Saturday, then another fight on Tuesday, I love it. I could do this every Tuesday forever.”

A media member asked White if there was one fighter that he was looking forward to watching in the UFC, but with the amount of talent that was produced this season, the boss couldn’t narrow it down to just one.

“There are so many from this season,” White said. “That is what makes this show so great.

Final Results From Week 10 Of Dana White's Contender Series

White talked about how each year brings new faces and talent from new places in the world, continuing to show how global the UFC has become.