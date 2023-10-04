Dana White Talks Jose Daniel Medina Signing, The Sphere In Las Vegas, And Upcoming Fights

There were a couple dominant performances that got the attention of the UFC CEO, including finishes by Mauricio Ruffy, Victor Hugo, and Rodolfo Bellato. There was also the physical prowess of light heavyweight Magomed Gadzhiyasulov that shined in his unanimous decision win over Jose Daniel Medina.

DWCS Week 9 Contract Winners & Interviews

All five of those athletes earned contracts, even Medina, who looked like he had all the heart in the world in his defeat to Gadzhiyasulov. The Bolivian fighter has never had a real training camp and does MMA on the side. White gravitated to his toughness and ability to entertain, and decided that he needed to give him a contract, no matter what.