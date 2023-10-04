Dana White Talks Jose Daniel Medina Signing, The Sphere In Las Vegas, And Upcoming Fights

Best Of
Dana White did something unusual after the conclusion of Dana White’s Contender Series season seven week nine – he handed out a contract to a fighter who lost every round in their Dana White’s Contender Series bout.
There were a couple dominant performances that got the attention of the UFC CEO, including finishes by Mauricio Ruffy, Victor Hugo, and Rodolfo Bellato. There was also the physical prowess of light heavyweight Magomed Gadzhiyasulov that shined in his unanimous decision win over Jose Daniel Medina.
DWCS Week 9 Contract Winners & Interviews
All five of those athletes earned contracts, even Medina, who looked like he had all the heart in the world in his defeat to Gadzhiyasulov. The Bolivian fighter has never had a real training camp and does MMA on the side. White gravitated to his toughness and ability to entertain, and decided that he needed to give him a contract, no matter what.
Medina wasn’t the only fighter that White signed on Tuesday night that he thinks could do damage in another weight class.
Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2
White said that he thinks that Ruffy could move down from welterweight to lightweight, as well as Bellato looking every bit the part of a dangerous heavyweight.
On Upcoming Fights
White mentioned that fights are being made through February of 2024 and when asked about what’s next in the middleweight division. White said that the UFC will make “whatever the best fight to make is when all is said and done.”
Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 7 Week 9
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 7 Week 9
/
White also spoke about the potential timeline for Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 3, saying that with both fighters recovering from surgery, the UFC is in no rush with the flyweight title trilogy and will pay attention to what the doctors say and then look to get the two back in the Octagon.
On UFC At The Sphere
With the Sphere venue now opening in Las Vegas, White said he’s already eyeing bringing the Octagon to the revolutionary new event space.
“Everybody was buzzing about the U2 concert on Saturday. I haven’t heard one negative thing about the opening of the Sphere,” White said. “I want to do Mexican Independence Day there. We will put on a f****** great show there.”
On Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green
White wants to know how good lightweight Grant Dawson truly is and he’s confident that he’ll find out this weekend when he faces Bobby Green at the UFC APEX.
Dawson vs Green Full Fight Card Preview
“Bobby Green is the perfect fight to find that out [if Dawson is for real],” White said. “The whole card is full of really fun fights.”