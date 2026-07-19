Dana White On Dricus Du Plessis, Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor’s Injury & More

The UFC arrived in Oklahoma City on Saturday night with a spectacular night of fights, as Dricus Du Plessis defeated Kamaru Usman in the main event, while a host of rising stars delivered big performances further down the card.
After the action had concluded at Paycom Center, UFC President and CEO Dana White sat down backstage to answer questions from the assembled media at the UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman post-fight press conference.
Arriving from FanaticsFest:
White revealed that he only ended up in Oklahoma City after he made a snap decision to change plans while in the air following his appearance at FanaticsFest in New York.
“We were coming back from New York – we had a [Zuffa Boxing] press conference in New York today – and then we're flying back, and we were watching the fights,” he explained.
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“We're watching the fights [on the plane], and we're coming up on OKC. I said, ‘F*** it!’ I told the pilot to land; so we watched the main event here, and it all worked out.
"But I only saw the co-main and main live. The crowd here is awesome. This is such a great place. We will be back.”
Plans on returning to OKC:
The event was the first time the UFC had hosted an event in Oklahoma City since 2017, and White reiterated his desire to bring another show back to the city.
“Yeah, we'll be back,” he confirmed.
“We were talking to the head of the commission here tonight, and the crowd here is incredible. And I love the city. It sucks [that] I gotta fly right home. I wanted to hang out for a little while tonight, but [that’s] not going to happen.
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“And yes, we'll be back. I mean, we haven't even left yet, but we'll be back. I don't know how soon, but I love it here.”
Could Dricus Du Plessis get the next title shot?
The main event saw a great performance from former middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis, who outpointed former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman after five hard-fought rounds.
White was asked whether the South African had done enough to leapfrog Nassourdine Imavov for the next shot at reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who “DDP” has already beaten twice before. But, as he often says, White doesn’t make fights on the night of the fight.
“I don't think about that s*** tonight,” he said.
“He just fought a great fight, looked good, and we'll go back to the lab on Tuesday and start kicking it around.”
What’s next for Kamaru Usman?
Usman hung tough in a fight that saw him get wobbled on several occasions, but he refused to back down as he pushed Du Plessis all the way to the judges’ scorecards.
With Usman now in the veteran stage of his career, the question was raised over whether White thought “The Nigerian Nightmare” might consider retirement from the sport. But White said he thought the former 170-pound champ still has plenty more to give, if he still wants to.
“I don't know. Obviously, a great fight. Fighting a much bigger guy, and he's got a great chin. He's still got it,” he said.
“It's not like, ‘Oh, Usman's done, and he should retire.’ He had a great fight tonight, so yeah, I don't know. He's got to go home, rest, heal up, and figure out what's next.”
Jared Cannonier ‘looked good’ despite defeat:
Another Octagon veteran’s situation was also discussed, with 42-year-old Jared Cannonier losing a unanimous decision to Christian Leroy Duncan in the co-main event. White’s stance was very much the same as it was for Usman.
“Listen, when they come in here, you guys have got to ask them what they're thinking about next,” he said.
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“Both [Usman and Cannonier] performed and looked good. We've seen the ‘holy s***, those guys should retire’ fights. Those weren't it.”
Usman deserves to choose his next move:
After Usman found himself outsized and outgunned in a fight with a much bigger opponent, White was also asked about whether he felt the former welterweight champion would be better served returning to 170 pounds.
But, White said considering Usman’s career and his achievements inside the Octagon, the fighter himself deserves to make that decision, rather than have it made for him.
“He's accomplished so much, and he's fighting literally the [number] one or two best guy in the world, who is way bigger than he is,” White explained.
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“I think Kamaru's done enough in his career [that] it's up to him, you know? Again, these are questions you ask these guys when they come in here tonight about how they're feeling, how he feels with that weight, and what he thinks he wants to do. It's questions for him.
“It's not like he's some young guy that hasn't done anything. This guy's done it all.”
Update on Conor McGregor’s injury:
White was asked if he had an update on Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s knee injury sustained in his bout with Max Holloway at UFC 329.
"He's having knee surgery. That's it,” said White.
“I mean, the Conor McGregor discussion isn't even worth talking about. He's got to have knee surgery. He's going to have to go through physical therapy. It's all going to take time. And then when the doctor says you can start hardcore training again, then we’ll start talking about Conor McGregor again.”
White later confirmed the specific injury sustained by the Irishman, as he explained, “ACL. His knee’s f***** up.”
UFC’s schedule is ‘filling out nicely’:
Finally, fight night in Oklahoma City saw a host of fights announced for the upcoming Noche UFC show in Glendale, Arizona on September 12, and it was also confirmed that the Octagon would be returning to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17.
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White said that the UFC’s schedule for the third quarter is filling out nicely, adding “in the war room [at UFC headquarters] we have fights made all the way up until the end of October.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman, live from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on July 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.