Dana White On Dricus Du Plessis, Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor’s Injury & More

“We were coming back from New York – we had a [Zuffa Boxing] press conference in New York today – and then we're flying back, and we were watching the fights,” he explained.

UFC OKC Recap: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards

“We're watching the fights [on the plane], and we're coming up on OKC. I said, ‘F*** it!’ I told the pilot to land; so we watched the main event here, and it all worked out.

"But I only saw the co-main and main live. The crowd here is awesome. This is such a great place. We will be back.”

Plans on returning to OKC:

The event was the first time the UFC had hosted an event in Oklahoma City since 2017, and White reiterated his desire to bring another show back to the city.

“Yeah, we'll be back,” he confirmed.