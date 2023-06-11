Dana White On Amanda Nunes' Retirement, What's Next For Charles Oliveira After UFC 289

With the bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes calling it a career after her eleventh title fight win — a milestone which ties her with Anderson Silva — White gave a reaction:

“I’m not shocked that she retired… Her life is a lot different than it was 10 years ago.

“Would I like to see her stick around and do more? Absolutely. I love the kid. She’s been incredible to work with, she’s such a good human being and a great champion and obviously the greatest female fighter of all time. I’d love to keep her around but if she’s ready to go, you’ve got to be happy for her.”