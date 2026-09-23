Dana White On Contender Series Week 7, Contract Decisions, Gable Steveson + More

Here are the key talking points from his session at the dais:

Another great night at the APEX

After another spectacular night of Tuesday night fights, White’s stint at the dais started with him sharing his instant reaction to what had just played out at Meta APEX.

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“Yeah, it was incredible,” he said. “I mean, I don't even know what to say about it. It was great. I mean, we, you know, I knew like halfway through the second round that I wanted both guys. I was like, I hope this goes to a third round; I want both those guys in the UFC. I was just taking Alvi, and Sean goes, ‘No, I want Jaden Ortega, too.’ I said, ‘Beautiful! Love it!’”