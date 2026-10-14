Dana White on Contender Series Week 10, TUF 1 Memories, Star Power, Mike Malott + More

Four more contracts were handed out on the final week of Season 10 of Dana White’s Contender Series as the latest run of Tuesday night events equaled the season record for UFC contract winners, with 46.
After the action had concluded at the Meta APEX on Week 10, UFC President and CEO Dana White visited with the media at the post-fight press conference.
Immediate thoughts after the conclusion of Season 10
The first question to White at the post-fight press conference was about the success of the latest season, and whether he expects the Contender Series to continue growing year on year.
“There’s no doubt. What we've experienced in the short amount of time that we've been with Paramount is crazy, madness,” he said. “I can't talk publicly about their numbers and their stuff, but monstrous, monstrous show.”
How Mick Maynard banged the drum for Smilla Sundell
One of the big winners on the night was Sweden’s 21-year-old former Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, who defeated Aline Pereira by unanimous decision after three action-packed rounds.
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White admitted that he wasn’t initially keen on signing “The Hurricane,” but that changed when matchmaker Mick Maynard went into bat for the former teenage prodigy, saying that she was a star of the future.
“So, my thing was, she's 21, she's got nothing but time. Get some more fights, and then come back next year,” said White. “And Mick said, no, I think she's a serious [talent]. I think she has the potential to be very good. I want her now.”
How veteran fighters need to perform if they find themselves on the Contender Series
A notable contract winner on the night was Greg Foster. The 34-year-old lightweight didn’t fit the mould of a typical Contender Series graduate, but his sheer force of will in his bout with Jason Asher did enough to convince White to give him a shot, with the UFC boss saying Foster did exactly what he needed to do to make his age an irrelevance when deciding whether or not to sign him.
“You fight exactly the way you fought tonight,” said White. “The guy had unstoppable cardio, put unbelievable pressure on this kid, and stayed in his face the whole night. And that's what he needs to do when he gets in the UFC –his first fight in the UFC. [If] you put that kind of pressure and have that kind of cardio on anybody, you got a shot.”
Looking back at the standout performers in DWCS Season 10
On a season that added a plethora of talented new prospects to the UFC roster, White was asked to highlight some of the names that have made the biggest impact this season. His chosen three all had something in common: they all made quick turnarounds to get their UFC careers off to winning starts.
“If you look back at [Bilal] Hasan, [Anthony] Wint, [Luis] Hernandez, guys that turned right around and actually did well in the UFC. But there's been so many this time. I mean, 46 total contracts. So, to remember everybody is tough, but I'm excited. Every time we do one of these seasons, the question is how they're going to do when they get under the big lights and walk into the Octagon for the first time on a pay-per-view level show. And if you look at the way these three guys this season performed, it's incredible.”
Memories of The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 finale
White was asked about the iconic moment from the finale of the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter, when Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar produced an instant classic that has been credited as the catalyst for the UFC’s explosion towards, and into, the mainstream in the years since.
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White was asked whether he’s experienced similar feelings watching the Contender Series fights compared to what happened at Cox Pavilion back on April 9, 2005.
“It's so weird that you just brought this up,” White began. “I was in a meeting this afternoon, working on another company that we have, and I brought up that season, and it was the Fertittas' last $10 million investment in the company. And we were talking about that first season, how it was so hard to put together.
“Forrest Griffin wasn't going to come. I had to get him on the phone and f****** talk him into it. He had decided that he was going to be a cop. He does show up and becomes one of the biggest stars on the show that season. Stefan Bonner, a couple of weeks before that [finale], gets his eyebrow cut because Randy [Couture] had them sparring without headgear [and he] gets cut wide open. Bonner jumps out the f****** window looking for a liquor store and is gone for hours, [for] which we probably should have kicked him off, but we didn't.
“The entire finale sucks that night until those two go in and square off, and what's even crazier is they wanted the Scion so fucking bad. The Scion used to be a car company that doesn't exist anymore. I think they wanted that car so bad, and they wanted a win so bad that they put on that fight that changed everything. [We] probably all wouldn't be sitting here tonight had that not happened, so it's weird that you brought that up. And no, I don't really compare any of these fights to that because there was so much more at stake back then, and the whole world was just different.
“Linear television was huge, and there was no social media, so people were like calling each other or landing on the channel, and the numbers just kept going up and up and up during that fight, and then the whole crowd starts stomping their feet, chanting ‘One more round!’ We give them both [contracts], and that was a fight that could have gone either way.
“The show was designed to create pay-per-view stars, and Forrest Griffin became a huge pay-per-view star that night, so we literally talked about this this afternoon. I haven't talked about this in years, so it's pretty weird you brought that up!”
The fire still burns bright after 10 seasons
With 10 seasons of Dana White’s Contender Series in the books, White was asked whether he still gets as fired up for Tuesday nights as he did when the Contender Series was first launched back in 2017.
“We all do!” he said. “Everybody at the company loves this show. The matchmaking department is probably one of the most miserable departments in the entire company. So, to get them excited about anything is a win!”
Brendan Allen could be on the verge of something big
Middleweight contender Brendan Allen picked up an impressive victory over Christian Leroy Duncan earlier this month, but it was suggested that “All In” hadn’t fully broken through as a legitimate star in the division.
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White said that there isn’t a secret formula for success in terms of fan acceptance, but said that winning big fights can be a big help, and Allen could well be on the verge of a big matchup soon.
“I think when you have a body of work like he has, [it’s] just that right fight that he might need to get, which he’s looking down the barrel of right now. I mean, Anderson Silva was the world champion, and it took us a while for people to start caring about Anderson Silva. So it's not like just everybody becomes a star, you know?
“It's just [for] some guys it takes a little longer, even when they're great. Anderson Silva is one of the best of all time. I remember having so many conversations with Kevin Iole around that time about [it, and] Kevin's like, ‘I don't understand why this guy… just nobody cares,’ and there's been lots of examples [like] Demetrius Johnson … Sometimes guys don't get truly appreciated until they're gone [from the sport].”
Mike Malott’s showcase moment at UFC Edmonton
This weekend, the Octagon heads to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, where Canadian welterweight star Mike Malott will look to establish himself as a legitimate contender at 170 pounds when he takes on Joaquin Buckley.
“This is a big fight for him,” said White.
“Main event in his home country, and obviously fighting a great opponent that should make for an exciting match that, if he wins, could be very big for him in his career.”