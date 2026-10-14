Dana White on Contender Series Week 10, TUF 1 Memories, Star Power, Mike Malott + More

“Forrest Griffin wasn't going to come. I had to get him on the phone and f****** talk him into it. He had decided that he was going to be a cop. He does show up and becomes one of the biggest stars on the show that season. Stefan Bonner, a couple of weeks before that [finale], gets his eyebrow cut because Randy [Couture] had them sparring without headgear [and he] gets cut wide open. Bonner jumps out the f****** window looking for a liquor store and is gone for hours, [for] which we probably should have kicked him off, but we didn't.

“The entire finale sucks that night until those two go in and square off, and what's even crazier is they wanted the Scion so fucking bad. The Scion used to be a car company that doesn't exist anymore. I think they wanted that car so bad, and they wanted a win so bad that they put on that fight that changed everything. [We] probably all wouldn't be sitting here tonight had that not happened, so it's weird that you brought that up. And no, I don't really compare any of these fights to that because there was so much more at stake back then, and the whole world was just different.

“Linear television was huge, and there was no social media, so people were like calling each other or landing on the channel, and the numbers just kept going up and up and up during that fight, and then the whole crowd starts stomping their feet, chanting ‘One more round!’ We give them both [contracts], and that was a fight that could have gone either way.

“The show was designed to create pay-per-view stars, and Forrest Griffin became a huge pay-per-view star that night, so we literally talked about this this afternoon. I haven't talked about this in years, so it's pretty weird you brought that up!”

The fire still burns bright after 10 seasons

With 10 seasons of Dana White’s Contender Series in the books, White was asked whether he still gets as fired up for Tuesday nights as he did when the Contender Series was first launched back in 2017.