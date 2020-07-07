DWCS WEEK 8 PREVIEW

Whether you know how to sing those words melodically because of their original incarnation in the John Sebastian-penned theme song to Welcome Back, Kotter or when Mase sampled that song for the debut single off his return album, the two-word sentiment holds up either way: welcome back.

After pressing pause for six weeks, Season 4 of the Contender Series is set to resume this week at the UFC Apex, with another five-fight lineup featuring a cast of hopefuls looking to earn the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage in the sport slated to hit the Octagon.

So far this season, 26 competitors have earned contracts, with no fewer than three athletes from each week getting UFC President Dana White’s seal of approval, including a handful of competitors who have already made at least one appearance inside the UFC cage this year.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap as the fourth season of Dana White’s Contender Series begins its sprint to the finish line this week in Las Vegas.