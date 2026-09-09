Dana White On Contender Series Season 10, Week 5 Contract Winners, Jai Opetaia, Salahdine Parnasse + More

White elaborated on why he opted to give Moreno a deal, even though his matchmaking team were against the idea.

DWCS WEEK 5: Results + Scorecards

"Here's what I liked: I liked that he fought a guy that was dangerous everywhere. He's basically got as many knockouts as he's got submissions out of nine finishes. So, this kid got out of some nasty places," he said. "I question his fight IQ a little bit – when he got up from the bottom and then went in and shot on him again. But then, even after he did that, if there was another 10 seconds, he did have that choke, so who knows how that would have played out in another 10 seconds… I'm interested in the kid. I like him. He's 28. He's undefeated. He did enough for me. I'm going to give him a shot."

How Christian Natividad’s one-shot finish proved White wrong

The opening bout of the night saw Christian Natividad overcome height and reach disadvantages to stop Colton Loud with a nasty body shot to earn himself a UFC contract.

White admitted that, on first glance, he didn’t think the fight was going to go Natividad’s way. But when the action got underway, the UFC boss saw the quality that meant signing “The Hawaiian Punch” was an easy decision.