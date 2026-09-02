Dana White On Contender Series Season 10, Week 4, Adam Darby, Silvestre Sanchez, Gabriel Lorenco, matchmaking successes + more

After the action had concluded at Meta APEX, White headed backstage to unpack the night’s events with the assembled media at the Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 4 post-fight press conference.

Silvestre Sanchez’s late knockout

As Silvestre Sanchez’s bout with Liam McCracken headed into the third round, White admitted he wasn’t sure whether he’d award the Mexican a UFC contract. But that all changed when Sanchez unleashed a massive left hook to finish the fight.

WATCH: Silvestre Sanchez Secures Third Round TKO

“I was sitting there thinking, ‘He's 24. It's a great fight, tough,’ you know? ‘This kid McCracken's coming after him, but he's 24. Maybe he needs a little…’ BOOM! As soon as I said it in my head, he dropped him and finished the fight, and I'm like, ‘You know what … don't let me NOT pick you.

“It looked 100 percent like it was going to go to a decision. Good fight. Both guys are tough, and he was a slight underdog in this fight, too. So yeah, don't let me deny you. Don't make me not pick you.”