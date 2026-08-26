Dana White On Contender Series Season 10, Week 3, Alex Apodaca, Bella Mir’s Next Move, Ronald Humphrey + More

White continued, “The beauty is … it doesn't matter what the odds are, what anybody thinks, or who I like, or don't like, or any of that s***. We're the bells and whistles people, and you come in and you either win or lose. That's on you.”

Apodaca’s victory came against a fighter White admitted he had a vested interest in, with strong connections between him and the Mir family that stretch back to the time when Bella’s father, former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, was fighting in the Octagon.

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For White, who has prided himself on his impartiality when assessing fighters on the Contender Series, it was the first time he found himself watching someone he had strong ties with.

“I was extremely biased coming into tonight. I've been close to her for over four years,” he explained. “You know, four years ago she came to me and wanted to sort of map out her future. I'm the one that talked her into going to college, you know, and waiting, you know, get a wrestling background in college, do some great things there, and then come here and you know, you guys all heard what her goals were over the next several years.”

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