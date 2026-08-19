Dana White On Contender Series Season 10, Week 2, Kaik Brito, Cristian Perez, Arguing With Matchmakers + More

“One of our guys actually thought it was a draw, and I hate draws, but that would have been a great draw,” he said. “Beginning of the third round, I said, ‘Send both these guys straight to the hospital.’ And then, when I was walking out, Sean Shelby goes, ‘I want Tanner, so let's take them both.’”

White said that awarding contracts to both fighters in a fight isn’t usually something he considers. Instead, he views it as giving UFC deals to the fighters that most deserve that chance.

“I don't ever think about giving out two contracts,” he explained. “There's a winner, and you know we're not just handing out f****** contracts. You’ve got to earn them here.”

White later added, “Listen, it's very rare to see a war like that where the fight ends, and you're like, ‘Yeah, we'll take both guys.’ I mean, those are those are f****** unicorns in this business. They're very rare that that happens. So yes, when you see it, you know. I told you one of my guys thought it was a draw, and I hate draws. But that would have been a great draw if that was a draw.”

Picking his favorite contract winner

White was asked whether he could highlight the fighter that he’s highest on following Tuesday night’s fights, and he admitted that would be a tricky task.