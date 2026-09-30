Dana White On Contender Series 10, Week 8 Contract Winners, Illegal Knees, Raoni Barcelos + More

Four more contracts were handed out on Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series as another quartet of prospects earned their UFC opportunities at Meta APEX.
After the action had concluded, UFC President and CEO Dana White, who visited with the media at the post-fight press conference.
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Here are the key talking points from his session at the dais:
On slam-dunk contract offers to George Staines and Aieza Bertolso
The night’s two outstanding performers were George Staines and Aieza Bertolso, whose displays in victory left White with two of the easiest decisions of the season as he awarded both fighters with UFC contracts.
“Yeah, I mean they could not have performed better,” he stated. “They both looked incredible. Yeah, no-brainers.”
On giving Adama Diop a contract despite ‘sloppiest fight’
White was less complimentary about another of his contract winners on the night, with Senegal’s Adama Diop given a UFC chance, despite receiving a stinging review of his technique from White during his post-fight interview.
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White doubled down on his comments during the press conference and said that the onus is now on the fighter to show the ability to improve as he gets ready for his UFC opportunity.
“The heavyweight fight that I talked about – who disagrees with me? F****** atrocious. Atrocious,” he said. “Sloppiest fight probably, and you know I can't remember off the top of my head right here, right now, but I would call that the sloppiest, stand-up horrendous, he was just going to keep wrestling until he started getting booed out of the place, and a UFC heavyweight won't gas out like his opponent did tonight.
“The guy's 31 years old. I said, ‘Let's give him a shot,’ knowing exactly how I feel about the fight and about how his skill level looked tonight… Let's see what he goes back and does, and let's see if he tries to do something with it, because the heavyweight division is always interesting. Anything can happen with the heavyweights.”
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Later in the session, White was asked whether he might have a potential African star on his hands, given Diop’s popularity in his home nation of Senegal, and the personality he showed as he celebrated both his win and his UFC contract with some wild dance moves.
“I don't know. We'll see,” said White. “I thought he was going into cardiac arrest right before he started dancing, so we'll see… Listen, obviously I'm giving this kid an opportunity. Hopefully, he sees that. Everybody here tonight gets an opportunity. This guy's getting the biggest opportunity. So hopefully he understands that and gets back in the gym and starts grinding. We'll see what happens.”
Ian Escuza’s illegal knee, and a second chance for Luca Borando
Featherweight Ian Escuza was one of the four fighters offered a UFC contract on the night, though the Peruvian’s victory was tinged with a degree of controversy, with a clear illegal knee strike to a downed Luca Borando during the finishing sequence.
“I [was] just like, how do you bring a guy in on what should have been a no contest, in my opinion?” admitted White. “And Sean [Shelby] said, ‘This guy's really good, he's legit, and I want him.’”
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As for the decision to give Escuza the win, despite the clear illegal knee landed on Borando before the fight was called, White said there isn’t too much he can do, other than continue to help fund training for officials.
“What we do is we keep spending money to fund training for these guys to keep training,” he said. “Herb Dean's been around for a long f****** time. It's not like he's green, and he needs some work. He f***** up.”
I think what Sean was saying is that he'll give him an opportunity,” he said.
“Whenever one pops up, he'll get a shot… That's why officiating is so important. There's so much on the line for these fighters, not just here, but in the UFC, too. But this is a big deal to finally make it here. It only happens once a year, and to have that happen to you is horrible. So, Sean is going to keep his eye on him and figure something out.”
A positive update on Raoni Barcelos
White was asked about Raoni Barcelos, who was rushed to hospital immediately after his main event matchup with Raul Rosas Jr last weekend.
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Updates from Barcelos’s coaches reported that the Brazilian bantamweight was conscious and talking with his family, and White was able to provide a further update from his side.
“Thank God he's doing well. He's doing well. Yeah, he's up, walking around, talking,” he said, before going on to explain the processes that were in place to get him to a trauma center as quickly as possible from the arena.
“It goes right in line with everything that I always talk about and what we do,” he explained. “All the pre-fight medicals were triple-checked. Everything was good. There were six doctors here that night. Three ambulances. He was taken straight to the trauma center, not to Valley [Hospital]. Everything was done the right way, and the outcome was good.”
And White said that there were no thoughts about Barcelos’s fighting future at this stage, with all the focus being on the Brazilian’s health in the immediate term.
“Not even [thought about it],” he said. “Who gives a s*** as long as the kid is OK?”
Luis Hernandez’s emergence as a new star
Fresh off his contract-winning performance on Week 6, Luis Hernandez answered the call as he stepped in on two days’ notice and submitted Sedriques Dumas in 57 seconds to get his UFC career off to a flying start last weekend at Meta APEX.
Now “The Stache” has said he wants to replicate Kevin Holland’s successful run by fighting as frequently as possible, offering to fight across multiple divisions, including down at welterweight and also called for a fight with Chris Curtis.
White said that whenever fighters want to proactively progress their careers like this, the organization will do all they can to help make it happen.
“I love that mentality,” he said. “I love guys who want to fight all the time. I love guys who want to be active. I love guys that want to do crazy s***. I respect that, I love it, and we do everything we can to help them.”
Thoughts on Sean Strickland’s recent accident
Footage posted on UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland’s social media showed him being involved in an accident while riding as a passenger, without a crash helmet, in a dune buggy, with the vehicle rolling several times before Strickland emerged, seemingly relatively unscathed.
White was asked for his reaction to the footage, and replied: “We're talking about Sean Strickland… We've seen a lot of crazy s***. I mean, Merab [Dvalishvili] went on a nice little roll there for a while, doing some crazy s***… It happens at the end of the day. These guys are all human, and you know, end up in some type of extracurricular activity where they could get hurt. I haven't heard anything that he's hurt. I guess he's okay.”
On Power Slap’s continued push for regulation
The UFC boss was also asked about Power Slap, and their ongoing plans to broaden their reach, with the organization looking to get regulated by athletic commissions across the nation.
“We're in a good place as far as regulation goes,” said White. “I didn't expect to get out on the road and have everybody overwhelmingly accept Power Slap, but they didn't [accept] the UFC either… It takes time, education, and reps. The more shows we put on, the more people get comfortable with it.“
Thoughts on UFC employee Sal Everett’s upcoming Contender Series fight
White also revealed that his loyalties will be clear on Week 9 next week, when one of his assistants at UFC headquarters, Sal Everett, will be competing for a UFC fighter contract when he takes on fellow unbeaten prospect Ozzy Martin at the Meta APEX.
“Yeah, I'm excited for him. He is a great human being. So yeah, I wish him all the best and all the success in the world,” said White. “And yes, I will probably be biased during that fight!”