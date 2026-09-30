Dana White On Contender Series 10, Week 8 Contract Winners, Illegal Knees, Raoni Barcelos + More

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“The heavyweight fight that I talked about – who disagrees with me? F****** atrocious. Atrocious,” he said. “Sloppiest fight probably, and you know I can't remember off the top of my head right here, right now, but I would call that the sloppiest, stand-up horrendous, he was just going to keep wrestling until he started getting booed out of the place, and a UFC heavyweight won't gas out like his opponent did tonight.

“The guy's 31 years old. I said, ‘Let's give him a shot,’ knowing exactly how I feel about the fight and about how his skill level looked tonight… Let's see what he goes back and does, and let's see if he tries to do something with it, because the heavyweight division is always interesting. Anything can happen with the heavyweights.”

DWCS REWIND: Week 9 Results + Scorecards

Later in the session, White was asked whether he might have a potential African star on his hands, given Diop’s popularity in his home nation of Senegal, and the personality he showed as he celebrated both his win and his UFC contract with some wild dance moves.

“I don't know. We'll see,” said White. “I thought he was going into cardiac arrest right before he started dancing, so we'll see… Listen, obviously I'm giving this kid an opportunity. Hopefully, he sees that. Everybody here tonight gets an opportunity. This guy's getting the biggest opportunity. So hopefully he understands that and gets back in the gym and starts grinding. We'll see what happens.”

Ian Escuza’s illegal knee, and a second chance for Luca Borando