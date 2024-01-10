Dana White Announces Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan For UFC 300

On the other side, Yan is a history-maker in her own right. When she made her debut in November 2017, she became the first female Chinese UFC fighter. In 10 fights, she is 8-2 and most recently knocked out Andrade in the first round of their bout at UFC 288. Yan comes into the fight on a 2-fight winning streak, bouncing back from a 2-fight skid.

The fight has action-packed written all over it. Zhang is 4-2 in title fights with all of her wins earning her a Performance Bonus, including 2020’s Fight of the Year against Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 248, and she has finished 19 of her 24 professional wins. Yan has the goods to stand and trade with Zhang, boasting eight knockout wins of her own.

The two 34-year-olds join an increasingly stacked card, which includes the recently announced lightweight matchup between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and surging contender Arman Tsarukyan. White touted the bout as a “No. 1 contender fight” with the winner likely earning a shot at lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at a later date.

White also mentioned more announcements to come in the very near future regarding UFC 300. Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates concerning events and fights.