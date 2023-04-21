Dana White Announces Whittaker vs Du Plessis Among Trio Of Fights For UFC 290
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb
• Apr. 21, 2023
With the summer slate approaching, UFC President Dana White revealed three fights to be added to UFC 290 in Las Vegas, which is scheduled for July 8.
Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and rising South African contender Dricus Du Plessis will square off in what White deemed a “title eliminator.” The winner will likely face champion Israel Adesanya, and White added that title bout is “targeted” to take place in Sydney, Australia.
UFC President Dana White Announces Whittaker vs Du Plessis Middleweight Title Eliminator For UFC 290
Additionally, former welterweight champion and class of 2023 Hall of Fame nominee Robbie Lawlerreturns to face the always-unpredictable Niko Price, and lightweight contenders Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner compete in a crucial bout at 155 pounds.
UFC 290 caps off another exciting International Fight Week in Las Vegas, which takes place from July 3-8.