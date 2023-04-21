 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Announcements

Dana White Announces Whittaker vs Du Plessis Among Trio Of Fights For UFC 290

UFC President Dana White Announced Three Fights Slated For International Fight Week, Including Title Eliminator Between Robert Whittaker And Dricus Du Plessis
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb • Apr. 21, 2023

With the summer slate approaching, UFC President Dana White revealed three fights to be added to UFC 290 in Las Vegas, which is scheduled for July 8.

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and rising South African contender Dricus Du Plessis will square off in what White deemed a “title eliminator.” The winner will likely face champion Israel Adesanya, and White added that title bout is “targeted” to take place in Sydney, Australia. 

Additionally, former welterweight champion and class of 2023 Hall of Fame nominee Robbie Lawler returns to face the always-unpredictable Niko Price, and lightweight contenders Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner compete in a crucial bout at 155 pounds.

UFC 290 caps off another exciting International Fight Week in Las Vegas, which takes place from July 3-8.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates.

UFC 290
International Fight Week
