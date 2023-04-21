Dana White Announces Whittaker vs Du Plessis Among Trio Of Fights For UFC 290

UFC President Dana White Announces Whittaker vs Du Plessis Middleweight Title Eliminator For UFC 290

Additionally, former welterweight champion and class of 2023 Hall of Fame nominee Robbie Lawler returns to face the always-unpredictable Niko Price, and lightweight contenders Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner compete in a crucial bout at 155 pounds.

UFC 290 caps off another exciting International Fight Week in Las Vegas, which takes place from July 3-8.

