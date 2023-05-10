Dana White Announces UFC 290 Main Event: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

"International Fight Week is coming back to Las Vegas on July 8," he started. "I am happy to announce that we have finally finished the main card. Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will headline UFC 290 to unify the featherweight belt. Volkanovksi is the No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, and is undefeated as a featherweight in the UFC."

White also announced the flyweight title fight between champion Brandon Moreno and challenger Alexandre Pantoja will serve as UFC 290's co-main event.

To round out the UFC 290 mani card, Robert Whittaker will face Dricus Du Plessis for the opportunity to be Israel Adesanya's next opponent. Jalin Turner is set to meet Dan Hooker in a lightweight banger, and rising sensation Bo Nickal will meet TUF alumni Tresan Gore.

"The featured bout is Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price," White continued, noting that Lawler will be inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame two days before UFC 290. "Robbie is the former UFC and Strikeforce world champion....I found Robbie Lawler when he was 19 years old and UFC 290 will be the final fight of his amazing 22-year career."

White also had details about some key UFC 290 prelim fights, including the return of former champion Deiveson Figueiredo.