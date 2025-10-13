Dana White Announces UFC 323 Fights, Including Two Title Fights

UFC CEO Dana White hopped on Instagram live to announce blockbuster matchups scheduled for UFC’s last numbered event of 2025 with two title fights topping the bill.
Headlining UFC 323 is a rematch between bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and former champion Petr Yan. Dvalishvili, fresh off his unanimous decision win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320, sets his sights on a fourth title defense in 2025.
His historic activity level matches his efforts inside the Octagon, which also include a decision win over Umar Nurmagomedov and a submission win over Sean O’Malley earlier this year. He’ll look to repeat his success from not only the preceding months but also his win over Yan in 2023 when he outdueled “No Mercy” over five rounds for a decision win.
That bout was Yan’s last defeat. The Russian got his UFC tenure off to a hot start, ripping off six wins in a row before defeating José Aldo to win the vacant bantamweight title in July 2020. After losing the title to Aljamain Sterling via disqualification, Yan gained the interim title with a win over Sandhagen before going on a 3-fight losing streak.
He regained his form starting with a win over Song Yadong at UFC 299, adding a decision win over Deiveson Figueiredo in November 2024. To stamp his reclaimed spot as a title contender, he bested Marcus McGhee at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs de Ridder in July. He is adamant that he wasn’t as his best when he first fought Dvalishvili, and now the 32-year-old gets a chance to prove as much against the dominant champion.
Before the bantamweights clash, the flyweight title gets the spotlight for a hotly anticipated matchup between champion Alexandre Pantoja and a surging Joshua Van.
Pantoja has been nothing short of a world-beater since defeating Brandon Moreno and taking the flyweight title in December 2023. “The Cannibal” defended the belt four times since, most recently submitting Kai Kara-France at UFC 317 and stretching his winning streak to eight. Afterward, he faced off with Van, who beat Brandon Royval in one of the best fights of 2025, in the Octagon, setting up this bout.
Van’s win over Royval not only announced the youngster as the next title challenger, but it was also Van’s second victory in four weeks as he beat Bruno Silva at UFC 316. Having just turned 24 years old on October 10, Van has been a workhorse since joining the promotion in June 2023. Van amassed an 8-1 record in that time, including the 5-fight winning streak he takes into his title fight with Pantoja.
Even more former champions compete in Las Vegas as “Triple C” himself, Henry Cejudo, returns to the Octagon for his second fight of 2025 and takes on Payton Talbott. A former 2-division champion as well as an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, Cejudo came out of retirement in May 2023 hoping to take the belt off Sterling but was unsuccessful.
Since then, Cejudo suffered decision losses to Dvalishvili and Song. The 38-year-old is adamant he can still compete for gold, but he’ll first have to turn away one of the more popular prospects in the sport.
Talbott burst on the scene as an undefeated fighter, earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2023. He tallied three finishes in his first three fights, captivating many with his unique style and personality. After suffering his first professional loss to Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311, Talbott bounced back with a decisive decision victory over Felipe Lima at UFC 317.
Also announced on the card is a light heavyweight matchup between former champion Jan Błachowicz and Bogdan Guskov. Błachowicz is seeking his first win since May 2022 after suffering a split draw to Magomed Ankalaev in their title fight two years ago followed with a pair of decision losses to Alex Pereira and Carlos Ulberg.
In Las Vegas, he’ll look to rediscover the Legendary Polish Power that earned him the belt in 2020. He has a tough task in Guskov, who rides into the bout on a 4-fight, 4-finish streak. Most recently, he knocked out Nikita Kyrlov at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs de Ridder.
UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 goes down on December 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates and announcements.