Dana White Announces UFC 323 Fights, Including Two Title Fights

Pantoja has been nothing short of a world-beater since defeating Brandon Moreno and taking the flyweight title in December 2023. “The Cannibal” defended the belt four times since, most recently submitting Kai Kara-France at UFC 317 and stretching his winning streak to eight. Afterward, he faced off with Van, who beat Brandon Royval in one of the best fights of 2025, in the Octagon, setting up this bout.

Van’s win over Royval not only announced the youngster as the next title challenger, but it was also Van’s second victory in four weeks as he beat Bruno Silva at UFC 316. Having just turned 24 years old on October 10, Van has been a workhorse since joining the promotion in June 2023. Van amassed an 8-1 record in that time, including the 5-fight winning streak he takes into his title fight with Pantoja.

Even more former champions compete in Las Vegas as “Triple C” himself, Henry Cejudo, returns to the Octagon for his second fight of 2025 and takes on Payton Talbott. A former 2-division champion as well as an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, Cejudo came out of retirement in May 2023 hoping to take the belt off Sterling but was unsuccessful.