Light Heavyweight Title Fight Set For New York City And Two Title Fights Come To Las Vegas In December
Dana White Announces UFC 295 Co-Main Event And UFC 296 Title Fights

Light Heavyweight Title Fight Set For New York City And Two Title Fights Come To Las Vegas In December
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Sep. 20, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White took to his social media channels to make some high-magnitude announcements regarding the final two pay-per-views of 2023.

Joining the heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic headlining UFC 295 in New York City, Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira are set to do battle for the vacant light heavyweight title. Prochazka hasn’t fought since he captured light heavyweight gold over Glover Teixeira in June 2022 due to injury, but he is keen on getting his belt back. Pereira, on the other hand, is seeking his second title in as many weightclasses after capturing middleweight gold in Madison Square Garden in 2022. White called them the “most exciting” and “scariest” fighters on the roster, respectively, so it is sure to bring the New York City crowd to its feet.

Dana White Announces Major Bouts For UFC 295 And UFC 296
Dana White Announces Major Bouts For UFC 295 And UFC 296
A month later, the Octagon returns to Las Vegas for UFC 296. Welterweight champion Leon Edwards makes his second defense of his title against cardio king Colby Covington. Edwards is coming off back-to-back wins over Kamaru Usman, who beat Covington twice when he was champ. Other than Usman, though, Covington has relatively dominated each of his opponents. 

Joining those two in Las Vegas is an exciting flyweight title bout between newly minted champion Alexandre Pantoja makes his first title defense against Brandon Royval. Pantoja is coming off a strong performance in which he wrested the belt away from Mexico’s Brandon Moreno, while Royval rides a 3-fight winning streak. The fight is a rematch of their bout from August 2021 in which Pantoja submitted Royval in the second round. 

White was sure to emphasize the fact that he and the matchmakers aren’t finished fleshing out the last two pay-per-view cards of the year just yet, so stay tuned to UFC.com for any and all updates regarding the fights.

: