Dana White Announces UFC 295 Co-Main Event And UFC 296 Title Fights

A month later, the Octagon returns to Las Vegas for UFC 296. Welterweight champion Leon Edwards makes his second defense of his title against cardio king Colby Covington. Edwards is coming off back-to-back wins over Kamaru Usman, who beat Covington twice when he was champ. Other than Usman, though, Covington has relatively dominated each of his opponents.

Joining those two in Las Vegas is an exciting flyweight title bout between newly minted champion Alexandre Pantoja makes his first title defense against Brandon Royval. Pantoja is coming off a strong performance in which he wrested the belt away from Mexico’s Brandon Moreno, while Royval rides a 3-fight winning streak. The fight is a rematch of their bout from August 2021 in which Pantoja submitted Royval in the second round.

White was sure to emphasize the fact that he and the matchmakers aren’t finished fleshing out the last two pay-per-view cards of the year just yet, so stay tuned to UFC.com for any and all updates regarding the fights.