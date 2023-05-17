 Skip to main content
Skyline of Sydney, Australia
Announcements

Dana White Announces UFC 293 In Sydney, Deal With New South Wales

UFC President Dana White Shed Light On Deal With New South Wales As The Octagon Returns To Sydney
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb • May. 17, 2023

For the second time in as many days, UFC President Dana White made a major announcement concerning a 2023 pay-per-view as well as future pay-per-views in the coming years. 

On September 9 (September 10 in Sydney), the Octagon returns to Sydney for UFC 293, the first event there since 2017 when Fabricio Werdum headlined against Marcin Tybura. 

Dana White Announces UFC 291 And UFC 292 Locations And Main Events

The event is the first of what will be three pay-per-view events UFC will host in Sydney over the next four years as part of a deal signed with the New South Wales government. 

UFC 293 is the second pay-per-view held Down Under in 2023, following UFC 284 in Perth, Western Australia, which was UFC’s first event in Australia since October 2019. 

“I just want to say thank you to New South Wales’ government, Premier Chris Minns and the team at Destination New South Wales for making all of this happen,” White said. “I will see you all in Sydney.” 

For more information on UFC 293, including VIP experiences and travel packages, visit ufc.com/Sydney.
 

:
A general view of the Power Slap stage. (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

POWER SLAP 2 SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 24 AT UFC…

EVENT STREAMS LIVE ACROSS THE GLOBE EXCLUSIVELY ON RUMBLE.  FEATURED HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE MATCH: WOLVERINE (C) vs. THE BELL (#1)

More
Fans line up outside waiting to enter UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of…

Our 30th Anniversary Celebration Will Make This IFW The Biggest And Best Yet

More
Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to fight for a second time as the main event for UFC 291 in Salt Lake City
Announcements

Dana White Announces UFC 291 And UFC 292 Locations And…

UFC President Dana White Released A Video Revealing News Regarding Two Summer Pay-Per-Views

More
: