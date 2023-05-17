Dana White Announces UFC 293 In Sydney, Deal With New South Wales

On September 9 (September 10 in Sydney), the Octagon returns to Sydney for UFC 293, the first event there since 2017 when Fabricio Werdum headlined against Marcin Tybura.

The event is the first of what will be three pay-per-view events UFC will host in Sydney over the next four years as part of a deal signed with the New South Wales government.

UFC 293 is the second pay-per-view held Down Under in 2023, following UFC 284 in Perth, Western Australia, which was UFC’s first event in Australia since October 2019.

“I just want to say thank you to New South Wales’ government, Premier Chris Minns and the team at Destination New South Wales for making all of this happen,” White said. “I will see you all in Sydney.”

