Dana White Announces UFC 291 And UFC 292 Locations And Main Events

UFC President Dana White broke some news regarding a pair of pay-per-views this summer via UFC’s social channels on Tuesday.
First on the docket was that UFC 291 will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 29. The event is the second pay-per-view to grace the city in as many years.
White announced the scheduled main card, headlined by Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. The two all-aciton lightweights will run back their epic 2018 duel, which Poirier won via 4th-round TKO. The lightweights not only duke it out for the No. 1 contender spot, but they’ll also fight with the BMF belt on the line.
The rest of the main card is fleshed out with crucial and intriguing matchups. Former middleweight champion Alex Pereira makes his promised move up to light heavyweight where former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz welcomes him to 205 pounds.
Additionally, UFC’s knockout king Derrick Lewis looks to right the ship against rising Brazilian Marcos Rogério de Lima. A pair of welterweight duels complete the main card as karate specialist and former title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson faces off against the explosive and unpredictable Michel Pereira, and Michael Chiesa and Kevin Holland square off in a fascinating stylistic matchup. Plus, Tony Ferguson and Bobby Green fight in a lightweight contest.
White also announced Paulo Costa will Ikram Aliskerov in a middleweight content that is sure to deliver.
Last year at UFC 278, the city was witness to one of the greatest moments in title fight history when Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman to become the welterweight champion. The card also included the final UFC bouts for former champions José Aldo and Luke Rockhold, and it appears as though the Salt Lake brass is up for yet another special treat.
The second announcement came regarding UFC 292, which will take place on August 19 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Octagon returns to TD Garden for the first time since October 2019 where Dominick Reyes knocked Chris Wideman out in the first round of their headlining bout.
This summer, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and “Suga” Sean O’Malley duke it out after standing face-to-face in the Octagon earlier this month. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili returns to defend her strawweight throne against Brazilian knockout artist Amanda Lemos.
You can watch all of White’s special announcement below: