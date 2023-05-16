Dana White Announces UFC 291 And UFC 292 Locations And Main Events

UFC President Dana White broke some news regarding a pair of pay-per-views this summer via UFC’s social channels on Tuesday.

First on the docket was that UFC 291 will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 29. The event is the second pay-per-view to grace the city in as many years.

White announced the scheduled main card, headlined by Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. The two all-aciton lightweights will run back their epic 2018 duel, which Poirier won via 4th-round TKO. The lightweights not only duke it out for the No. 1 contender spot, but they’ll also fight with the BMF belt on the line.