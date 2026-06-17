Dana White Announces Two Title Fights For UFC's Return To Philadelphia

“Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry,” White announced as the main event of UFC 330 on August 15 in Philadelphia. For Makhachev, it will be his first time defending the welterweight title since claiming it at UFC 322 back in November. He had previously reigned as one of the greatest lightweight champions in UFC history.

“This is the first time we're back in Philly since 2019, I think, so I love it,” White continued. “I love going to Celtics games in Philly. The Philly fans are awesome, man. I love Philly cheese steaks… and I can't wait to get back there. The fans are the best.”