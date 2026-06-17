Dana White Announces Two Title Fights For UFC's Return To Philadelphia
UFC 330 Goes Down On August 15 From Xfinity Mobile Arena In Philadelphia
By Steve Latrell
• Jun. 17, 2026
UFC CEO Dana White called into Pat McAfee’s show today with some huge news that continues an incredible slate of summer fights.
“Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry,” White announced as the main event of UFC 330 on August 15 in Philadelphia. For Makhachev, it will be his first time defending the welterweight title since claiming it at UFC 322 back in November. He had previously reigned as one of the greatest lightweight champions in UFC history.
“This is the first time we're back in Philly since 2019, I think, so I love it,” White continued. “I love going to Celtics games in Philly. The Philly fans are awesome, man. I love Philly cheese steaks… and I can't wait to get back there. The fans are the best.”
White also confirmed the strawweight title will be up for grabs in the UFC 330 co-main slot when champion Mackenzie Dern takes on Gillian Robertson. It will be Dern’s first defense of her belt since winning it last October. A BJJ black belt, Dern will test her elite grappling against the Canada-born Robertson, who holds the UFC women’s record for submission victories.
UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry takes place on August 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, and is streamed on Paramount+.