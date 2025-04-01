Dana White Announces Two Title Fights For UFC 316 In Newark

In the main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili faces UFC superstar Sean O’Malley in a highly anticipated rematch less than a year after their first encounter. At UFC 306, Dvalishvili earned a five-round unanimous decision victory to dethrone O’Malley of his title.

In January, Dvalishvili defended his belt against the formerly unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov. After dropping the first two rounds, the champion showcased his unmatched cardio and relentless work rate to turn the tables in the final 15 minutes and secure the final three rounds on all three judges’ scorecards. The 34-year-old has won 12 straight and is looking to further solidify his legacy with a second victory over “Suga.”

O'Malley hasn’t returned to the Octagon since his title loss in September, but he's determined to reclaim the belt and become the first fighter in seven years to figure out the puzzle that is Merab Dvalishvili.