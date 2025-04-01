Dana White Announces Two Title Fights For UFC 316 In Newark
Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili Rematches Sean O’Malley, Julianna Peña Defends Bantamweight Title Against Kayla Harrison On June 7, 2025
By Kevin Schuster, On X: @KevinESchuster
UFC CEO Dana White announced via Instagram Live a pair of bantamweight title fights for UFC’s return to Newark, New Jersey, on June 7 for UFC 316.
In the main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili faces UFC superstar Sean O’Malley in a highly anticipated rematch less than a year after their first encounter. At UFC 306, Dvalishvili earned a five-round unanimous decision victory to dethrone O’Malley of his title.
In January, Dvalishvili defended his belt against the formerly unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov. After dropping the first two rounds, the champion showcased his unmatched cardio and relentless work rate to turn the tables in the final 15 minutes and secure the final three rounds on all three judges’ scorecards. The 34-year-old has won 12 straight and is looking to further solidify his legacy with a second victory over “Suga.”
O'Malley hasn’t returned to the Octagon since his title loss in September, but he's determined to reclaim the belt and become the first fighter in seven years to figure out the puzzle that is Merab Dvalishvili.
In the co-main event, women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña defends her title for the first time since regaining it in October, facing rising star Kayla Harrison. Peña, who reclaimed the crown at UFC 307 with a hard-fought split decision win over Raquel Pennington, enters her second reign as champion. Her first was marked by one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, at UFC 269.
Since joining the UFC in 2024, Harrison has blitzed her way to the top of the 135-pound division. She made an immediate impact by dominating former champion Holly Holm, submitting her via rear-naked choke in the second round at UFC 300. Harrison continued her ascent with an impressive win over Ketlen Vieira last October, further establishing herself as a top contender.
UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2 takes place on June 7, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
