Dana White Announces Title Fights For UFC 321 And UFC 322

The two bouts in New York City are a pair of highly anticipated champion-vs-champion matchups. In the main event, newly minted welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena makes his first defense against longtime lightweight king Islam Makhachev. The fight was one most assumed would happen once Della Maddalena unseated Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, and he’ll now look to thwart Makhachev’s quest to join the elite group of fighters who have collected belts in multiple weightclasses.

Register Your Interest For UFC 322

Makhachev’s move up to welterweight has long been discussed in the MMA community and from Makhachev’s own mouth. Although lightweight remains bursting with contenders, and some are pining for a matchup between Makhachev and current lightweight king Ilia Topuria, Makhachev’s 3-year reign on the 155-pound throne has more than earned his ticket to a welterweight title fight. Recently, Makhachev ran through Renato Moicano at UFC 311 when the Brazilian stepped in for Arman Tsarukyan at the last second. The win was Makhachev’s fourth consecutive defense, the most in lightweight history supplanting the record his friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov tied five years ago.

The bout against Della Maddalena is the furthest thing from a coronation. The Perth-bred man looked better than ever against Muhammad, who has a similar enough style to Makhachev (which is to say: they like to grapple) that has people wondering if Makhachev will find as much success up a weightclass. Della Maddalena, who earned his contract via Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2021, is perfect through eight trips to the Octagon, collecting five finishes and six Performance Bonuses along the way.