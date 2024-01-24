Dana White Announces Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes For UFC 300

Yusuff is coming off a highly entertaining main event bout with longtime contender Edson Barboza and although he wasn’t able to defeat Barboza, Yusuff showcased that he is more than capable of standing toe-to-toe with one of the scariest guys to ever put on 4oz gloves.

Yusuff looks to get back on track and continue his climb up the 145-pound rankings.

Standing across from Yusuff will be Lopes, who in just UFC three fights, has become one of the must-watch fighters on the roster.

Lopes stepped into a short notice opportunity against top five ranked Movsar Evloev and delivered one of the wildest fights of 2023. Since that sterling first impression he’s notched two lightning quick victories over the likes of Gavin Tucker and Pat Sabatini and shown that he’s a true contender to be reckoned with.

Those performances earned him a shot at someone in the featherweight rankings to kick off 2024.

