 Skip to main content
UFC featherweights Sodiq Yusuff and Diego Lopes will fight at UFC 300 on April 13.
Announcements

Dana White Announces Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes For UFC 300

The All-Action Featherweight Bout Will Take Place On April 13.
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Jan. 24, 2024

Another day, another big fight announcement for UFC 300.

UFC CEO Dana White took to social media to announce the latest matchup taking place on UFC’s milestone event on April 13 in Las Vegas, NV.

No. 12 ranked featherweight Sodiq Yusuff will face surging star Diego Lopes in what has all the makings of an incredible fight.

Yusuff is coming off a highly entertaining main event bout with longtime contender Edson Barboza and although he wasn’t able to defeat Barboza, Yusuff showcased that he is more than capable of standing toe-to-toe with one of the scariest guys to ever put on 4oz gloves.

Yusuff looks to get back on track and continue his climb up the 145-pound rankings.

ATHLETE PROFILES: Sodiq Yusuff | Diego Lopes

Standing across from Yusuff will be Lopes, who in just UFC three fights, has become one of the must-watch fighters on the roster.

Lopes stepped into a short notice opportunity against top five ranked Movsar Evloev and delivered one of the wildest fights of 2023. Since that sterling first impression he’s notched two lightning quick victories over the likes of Gavin Tucker and Pat Sabatini and shown that he’s a true contender to be reckoned with.

Those performances earned him a shot at someone in the featherweight rankings to kick off 2024.

Here’s all the fights that have been announced for UFC 300 so far:

 

Check out all news surrounding UFC 300 here.

Tags
UFC 300
Sodiq Yusuff
Diego Lopes
Dana White's 2023 Honors
Best Of

Dana White's 2023 President's Choice Awards | UFC…

Presented by Toyo Tires

Watch the Video
Frankie Edgar reacts to his victory over Chad Mendes in their featherweight bout during the TUF Finale event inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

Frankie "The Answer" Edgar Named To UFC Hall of Fame…

Frankie Edgar Will Be Inducted To The Modern Wing As A Member Of The Class Of 2024 

More
Gillian Robertson and Jasmine Jasudavicius attend a PWHL game in Toronto, Canada on January 17, 2024. (Photo by Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

UFC Fighters Attend PWHL Game In Toronto Ahead Of UFC…

Robertson & Jasudavicius Had A Change Of Scenery A Few Days Away From Their Fights In Toronto

More