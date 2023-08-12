Dana White Announces São Paulo As Host For November 4 Event

The main event is Almeida’s second for the promotion. The 32-year-old Brazilian is on a 14-fight winning streak and secured finishes in each of his five trips to the Octagon since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2021.

Blaydes, also 32, has competed 17 times in the Octagon since debuting in April 2016. His only losses have come to former heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou (twice), UFC knockout king Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich.

"It has been four years since we've been back to São Paulo," said White. "This is going to be a badass fight, you do not want to miss it."

The event represents the second time UFC will host an event in Brazil in 2023. The year’s slate started with UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in Rio de Janeiro.