A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on November 16, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Dana White Announces São Paulo As Host For November 4 Event

Heavyweights Collide In Brazil As Jailton Almeida Hosts Curtis Blaydes In São Paulo
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb • Aug. 12, 2023

UFC President Dana White announced via UFC’s social channels that the promotion is returning to Brazil for the second time this year for an event in São Paulo. Heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Jailton Almeida headline the event scheduled for November 4. It is the first time back in Brazil’s biggest city since November 2019, when Jan Błachowicz defeated Jacare Souza.

Special Announcement From Dana White | August 12, 2023
The main event is Almeida’s second for the promotion. The 32-year-old Brazilian is on a 14-fight winning streak and secured finishes in each of his five trips to the Octagon since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2021.

Blaydes, also 32, has competed 17 times in the Octagon since debuting in April 2016. His only losses have come to former heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou (twice), UFC knockout king Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich.

"It has been four years since we've been back to São Paulo," said White. "This is going to be a badass fight, you do not want to miss it." 

The event represents the second time UFC will host an event in Brazil in 2023. The year’s slate started with UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in Rio de Janeiro.

