Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Announcements

Dana White Announces Retirement Of Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall Now The UFC Heavyweight Champion. News Delivered At UFC Baku Post-Fight Press Conference.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on X: @thomasgerbasi • Jun. 21, 2025

At Saturday’s UFC Baku post-fight press conference in Azerbaijan, UFC CEO Dana White delivered the news that heavyweight champion Jon Jones has retired at the age of 37.

Dana White announces Jon Jones retires, Tom Aspinall Undisputed Heavyweight Champion
/

“Jon Jones called us last night and retired,” said White. “Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC.”

England’s Aspinall, 32, who was the interim heavyweight champion before White’s announcement, now gets elevated to undisputed champion following three consecutive wins over Marcin Tybura, Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes.

Tom Aspinall of England reacts after his knockout victory against Curtis Blaydes in the interim UFC heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
As for Rochester, New York’s Jones, he leaves the sport with one of the greatest resumes ever compiled in mixed martial arts. A two-time light heavyweight champion before he became just one of nine fighters to win two divisional UFC titles when he defeated Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight crown in 2023, Jones’ is widely considered to be one of the best of all-time, pound-for-pound.

Owner of wins over world champions Daniel Cormier, “Shogun” Rua, “Rampage” Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Glover Teixeira, and Stipe Miocic, Jones also earned a place in the UFC Hall of Fame’s Fight Wing for his epic 2013 win over Alexander Gustafsson.

 UFC Baku Final Results

Jones, a longtime Albuquerque resident whose last fight was a dominant third-round stoppage of Miocic at UFC 309 last November, retires with a 28-1, 1 NC record.

