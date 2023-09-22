Dana White Announces More Fights For UFC 296

Meanwhile, his opponent is in dire need of a win. Once the owner of a historic winning streak, “El Cucuy” has lost six on the bounce and has been finished in his last three fights. Ferguson was last seen at UFC 291 where Bobby Green submitted him late in the final round. Despite the recent struggles, 39-year-old has shown flashes of his old form and still has the skills to give the 28-year-old scouser plenty to handle.

Also joining the festivities in Las Vegas is a welterweight matchup between former title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Dana White Announces UFC 295 Co-Main Event And UFC 296 Title Fights

Rakhmonov is one of the brightest prospect to join the roster in the last few years. Sporting a perfect 17-0 record with 17 finishes, Rakhmonov submitted veteran staple Neil Magny and fellow top-15 riser Geoff Neal in his last two fights. On the other hand, Thompson is coming off a much-needed, bounce-back win over Kevin Holland in December 2022. The 40-year-old Thompson was supposed to fight earlier this year but opted not to compete after his opponent, Michel Pereira, missed weight. Thompson is of the conviction that he is still a title contender, and a win over Rakhmonov would bolster that belief.

The timing of the fight is helpful as well with welterweight champion Leon Edwards defending his belt against Colby Covington in the main event. Alexandre Pantoja puts his belt on the line for the first time in a rematch against Brandon Royval in the co-main event.

