Dana White Announces More Fights Happening In 2024

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The last time we saw Australia’s Whittaker was when he was defeated by surging contender Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290. The former champion had been working his way up the ladder for another chance at Israel Adesanya, but now that Sean Strickland is the champion and he’s set to face Du Plessis at UFC 297 in January, Whittaker has his aim on making a case for another shot at middleweight glory.

Same goes for Brazil’s Costa, who fought for the undisputed middleweight title at UFC 253 but was defeated by Adesanya. It’s been a strange road for Costa, who has had multiple fights scheduled but injuries and other issues have forced him or his opponents out of bouts. He was supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 before a bad infection in his elbow forced him out of the fight.

The two middleweight contenders are both in need of a big win to get into the title conversation, and both “The Reaper” and “Borrachinha” have visions of making a statement to start off their 2024 campaign.

Mexico City is bringing the heat with a main event that features former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno facing Amir Albazi, a fight that could have implications on the next title shot. White announced that the co-main event will be five rounds featuring a rematch between Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega. The two originally met in July 2022, with the bout ending early due to a shoulder injury on Ortega’s side.