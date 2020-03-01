Dana White Announces Michael Chandler Signing

Chandler (21-5, 9 KOs, 7 submissions) opened his career with a short-stint with Strikeforce before spending the last 10 years fighting under Bellator, where he was a 3-time lightweight champion with wins over former UFC lightweight champions Benson Henderson (twice) and Eddie Alvarez.

The 34-year-old was a free agent coming off his most recent win, a first-round knockout over Henderson on August 7.

Before his mixed martial arts career, Chandler walked on to University of Missouri's wrestling team where he competed from 2004-2009, earning All-America honors in 2009.