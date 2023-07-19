 Skip to main content
Islam Makhachev of Russia battles Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Harrison Green/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Dana White Announces Makhachev-Oliveira 2 For UFC 294 Main Event In Abu Dhabi

UFC President Dana White Revealed Fights Scheduled For October 21 In Abu Dhabi, Headlined By Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira 2 And Paulo Costa vs Khamzat Chimaev.
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @ItsGavinPorter • Jul. 19, 2023

On Wednesday evening, UFC President Dana White announced on UFC social media channels that the lightweight title will be up for grabs at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

White revealed that lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will look to defend his belt in a rematch against Charles “Do-Bronx” Oliveira in UFC 294’s main event. Makhachev submitted Oliveira last year at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi to claim the title.

After UFC 280 Makhachev defended his title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, beating the reigning featherweight champion in one of the best fights of 2023 thus far. Oliveira notched his own victory, knocking out Beneil Dariush in the first round of their UFC 289 bout.

In addition to the main event, White announced other fights on the card, including an exciting clash between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev.

Special Announcement from UFC President Dana White | July 19, 2023
Special Announcement from UFC President Dana White | July 19, 2023
/

Costa delivered a memorable performance in his win over former champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, and he’s been tasked with putting a halt to Chimaev’s hopes of rising up the middleweight ranks. Chimaev has been looking to get back into the Octagon since his victory over Kevin Holland last September and believes beating Costa will be the perfect way to announce that there is a new contender at 185 pounds.

White also announced that Costa’s original opponent for UFC 291, Ikram Aliskerov, will fight fight No. 13 ranked middleweight Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 294.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for any and all updates to events and fights.

[Follow On Twitter: @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi]

Tags
UFC 294
Dana White
Paulo Costa
Khamzat Chimaev
Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira
:
Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje face off in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Gila Rivera Arena on April 14, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Main Event Preview | UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

The BMF Title Is On The Line In Salt Lake City As Lightweights Dustin Poirier And Justin Gaethje Clash For A Second Time Inside The Delta Center On July 29, 2023

Watch the Video
Jon Jones versus Stipe Miocic announcement for UFC 295
Announcements

Jon Jones To Defend Heavyweight Title Against Stipe…

UFC President Dana White Announces Main Event Bout Between Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic In New York City On November 11 For UFC 295

More
Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya Sit Downs With UFC's McKenzie Pavacich To Talk About All Things Inside And Outside Of The Octagon
Special Feature

Israel Adesanya Exclusive Interview | July 2023

Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya Sits Down With UFC's McKenzie Pavacich To Talk About All Things Inside And Outside Of The Octagon

Watch the Video
: