Dana White Announces Makhachev-Oliveira 2 For UFC 294 Main Event In Abu Dhabi

White revealed that lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will look to defend his belt in a rematch against Charles “Do-Bronx” Oliveira in UFC 294’s main event. Makhachev submitted Oliveira last year at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi to claim the title.

After UFC 280 Makhachev defended his title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, beating the reigning featherweight champion in one of the best fights of 2023 thus far. Oliveira notched his own victory, knocking out Beneil Dariush in the first round of their UFC 289 bout.

In addition to the main event, White announced other fights on the card, including an exciting clash between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev.