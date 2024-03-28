Dana White Announces Main Event For UFC Saudi Arabia On June 22
Middleweights Robert Whittaker And Khamzat Chimaev Headline UFC’s First Event In Saudi Arabia
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb
• Mar. 28, 2024
UFC CEO Dana White announced on social media UFC’s first trip to Saudi Arabia will take place on June 22 and will air live and free on ABC.
The main event will pit former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker against the undefeated rising superstar Khamzat Chimaev. Whittaker is coming off a bounce-back win over Paulo Costa at UFC 298, while Chimaev’s last outing saw him outduel former welterweight king Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. The fight figures to play a major role in the middleweight title picture with newly minted Dricus Du Plessis on top of the heap.
BOOOOOOM!!!!!!
UFC is heading to Saudi Arabia for the first time with a BAD ASS card, headlined by Whittaker vs Chimaev LIVE and FREE on ABC on June 22nd pic.twitter.com/2OZW2AEmLH
In the co-main event, White announced a matchup between Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov. Pavlovich’s last outing saw him get his first crack at gold although he ultimately lost the interim title fight to Tom Aspinall at UFC 295. Volkov, on the other hand, is riding a 3-fight winning streak (all finishes) as he hopes to finally climb into title contention with an emphatic win this summer.
Elsewhere on the card, welterweights Kelvin Gastelum and Daniel Rodriguez clash with both men hoping to get back into the winning column. Dynamic Brazilian light heavyweight Johnny Walker returns to face former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir in what should be an explosive affair. Additionally, undefeated Shara Magomedov makes his sophomore Octagon appearance and will face Ihor Potieria.
UFC’s first trip to Saudi Arabia is sure to be an epic and historic occasion. Stay tuned to UFC.com for any and all updates regarding the event.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!
Share page on your social feeds:
Announcements
Dana White’s Body Transformation Secrets Revealed -…
Dana White explains the Superhuman Protocol that changed his life and why you don't need a $120,000 in equipment to live healthy.