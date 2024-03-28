Dana White Announces Main Event For UFC Saudi Arabia On June 22

In the co-main event, White announced a matchup between Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov. Pavlovich’s last outing saw him get his first crack at gold although he ultimately lost the interim title fight to Tom Aspinall at UFC 295. Volkov, on the other hand, is riding a 3-fight winning streak (all finishes) as he hopes to finally climb into title contention with an emphatic win this summer.

Elsewhere on the card, welterweights Kelvin Gastelum and Daniel Rodriguez clash with both men hoping to get back into the winning column. Dynamic Brazilian light heavyweight Johnny Walker returns to face former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir in what should be an explosive affair. Additionally, undefeated Shara Magomedov makes his sophomore Octagon appearance and will face Ihor Potieria.

UFC’s first trip to Saudi Arabia is sure to be an epic and historic occasion. Stay tuned to UFC.com for any and all updates regarding the event.