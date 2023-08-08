Dana White Announces Main Event For UFC 293 In Sydney

Power Slap
UFC President Dana White announced a trio of fights to take place next month at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.
In the main event, White revealed Israel Adesanya’s return as “The Last Stylebender” defends his freshly recaptured middleweight title against Sean Strickland. Adesanya is coming off a career-defining knockout win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 and was expected to fight either Strickland or South African contender Dricus du Plessis.
The brash Strickland is coming off a second-round TKO win over Abus Magomedov last month. Strickland, who fights out of Las Vegas, has only lost twice since returning to the middleweight division in 2020, and has racked up wins against Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall, Nassourdine Imavov whilst maintaining his reputation for his willingness to fight anywhere at any time.
The fight is Adesanya’s second title bout in Australia. His first came at UFC 243 in Melbourne when he unified the middleweight title versus Robert Whittaker in October 2019.
“What I love about Israel (is) he’s always ready to take on the best in the world – anyone, any time,” White said. “And Strickland is an absolute maniac, who doesn’t back down from anyone. This will be a great fight.”
In the co-main event, heavyweight slugger and proud New South Wales representative Tai Tuivasa faces Alexander Volkov. Of Tuivasa’s eight UFC wins, seven have come via knockout, and his last four bouts earned him Performance Bonuses. Tuivasa made his promotional debut at UFC’s last card in Sydney in 2017 where he knocked out Rashad Coulter with a flying knee. Volkov is coming off back-to-back first-round TKOs over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Romanov.
