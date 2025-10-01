Dana White Announces Main And Co-Main Events For UFC Qatar

Tsarukyan makes his first appearance of 2025, although he was scheduled to fight Islam Makhachev for the belt at UFC 311 in January. However, Tsarukyan pulled out the day before the fight due to injury as Renato Moicano stepped into his place. After successfully weighing in as the backup at UFC 317 before Ilia Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira, the soon-to-be 29-year-old is keen to work his way into pole position for a title shot in 2026.

New Zealand’s Hooker is also making his first walk of 2025. “The Hangman” was scheduled to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 before withdrawing due to injury. One of the division’s true all-action stars, injuries limited Hooker to two fights in the last two years against Jalin Turner and Mateusz Gamrot. Hooker won both, stretching his winning streak to three, and he is eager to prove himself as a legitimate factor in the title conversation.

Before Tsarukyan and Hooker duel, Muhammad seeks a bounce-back win after losing his title to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 316. Before that, Muhammad put together an 11-fight unbeaten streak dating back to April 2019. The 37-year-old is hellbent on earning a chance to recapture his title. Meanwhile, Machado Garry is looking for his second win of 2025 after he defeated Carlos Prates via decision in Kansas City. It was a nice bounce-back performance for Machado Garry after he suffered his first professional loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov in December 2024. “The Future,” still just 27 years old, could find himself in the thick of the crowded welterweight title picture with a win.

The event marks UFC’s fourth in the Middle East in 2025 but its first in Qatar. The fights are scheduled for November 23 and will take place in Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena.

