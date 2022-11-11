Dana White announces the launch of Power Slap

Episodic series featuring slap athletes to air on TBS in early 2023
Las Vegas / New York – UFC PresidentDana White today announced the launch of Power Slap, a sanctioned and regulated combat sport focused on competitive open-handed striking. Formed by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship and Endeavor, and produced by Pilgrim Media Group, Power Slap will feature competitors from across the globe competing on the ultimate stage to showcase their power, technique and resolve.
The sport Power Slap will launch with an eight episode series that will air on TBS in early 2023 where athletes will compete to earn a spot in the cast house, the first Power Slap rankings, in future Power Slap matches and world recognition.
“I’m very excited for the launch of Power Slap,” said Dana White. “I’ve been working on this since 2017. I saw some footage of slap fighting on social media and I was instantly hooked. From the first day I saw it, I felt like this could be big. I knew what needed to be done to make it a real sport just like we did with MMA. We got it sactioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) with defined rules, rankings and weight classes. Power Slap is built for the modern sports fan.”
About Power Slap®
Power Slap is the world’s premier competitive slapping promotion, regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Power Slap was created in 2022 by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship and Endeavor, and produced by Pilgrim Media Group.
