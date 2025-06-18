Dana White Announces Key Bouts For UFC Abu Dhabi On July 26

The co-main event will also be a five-round affair featuring featherweight standouts Movsar Evloev and Aaron Pico. Evloev puts his undefeated record on the line vs intense striking attack of newcomer Pico.

Other bouts announced include:

Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee

Bryce Mitchell vs Said Nurmagomedov

Shara Magomedov vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Nikita Krylov vs Bogdan Guskov

The event will air live and free on ABC on July 26, 2025.

