Dana White Announces Key Bouts For UFC Abu Dhabi On July 26
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs de Ridder Will Air Live And Free On ABC Television
Jun. 18, 2025
UFC CEO Dana White took to social media to announce one of the “most badass fight nights of the year” as he laid out some key bouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs de Ridder, the Abu Dhabi card happening July 26.
Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will get the main event nod in an attempt to be the first man to defeat Renier de Ridder in the UFC. “These guys are both killers, and they always come out and deliver,” White said. White also predicted the winner will find themselves in a No. 1 contender fight next.
The co-main event will also be a five-round affair featuring featherweight standouts Movsar Evloev and Aaron Pico. Evloev puts his undefeated record on the line vs intense striking attack of newcomer Pico.
Other bouts announced include:
Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee
Bryce Mitchell vs Said Nurmagomedov
Shara Magomedov vs Marc-Andre Barriault
Nikita Krylov vs Bogdan Guskov
The event will air live and free on ABC on July 26, 2025.