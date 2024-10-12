Dana White Announces Key Bouts For UFC 310

In July, Belal Muhammad's long road to a world title led him to Manchester, England, where he defeated Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. On December 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Muhammad will make the first defense of his crown against unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov in the main event of UFC 310. Perfect in six UFC fights, Kazakhstan's Rakhmonov will now try to unseat Muhammad, who is undefeated for over five years.