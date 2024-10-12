Dana White Announces Key Bouts For UFC 310

Final Pay-Per-View Set To Go Down December 7, 2024 In Las Vegas
By Thomas Gerbasi, on X: @thomasgerbasi
• Oct. 12, 2024
In July, Belal Muhammad's long road to a world title led him to Manchester, England, where he defeated Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. On December 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Muhammad will make the first defense of his crown against unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov in the main event of UFC 310. Perfect in six UFC fights, Kazakhstan's Rakhmonov will now try to unseat Muhammad, who is undefeated for over five years.
Plus, Alexandre Pantoja puts his flyweight title on the line against Japanese star Kai Asakura, who will look to shock the world by winning a UFC title in his first trip to the Octagon.
Previously announced bouts on the card include a featherweight clash between Movsar Evloev and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, as well as a light heavyweight tilt between veterans Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes.
UFC 310: Muhammad vs Rakhmonov happens December 17, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets on sale October 18.
