 Skip to main content
Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov
Announcements

Dana White Announces Key Bouts For UFC 310

Final Pay-Per-View Set To Go Down December 7, 2024 In Las Vegas
By Thomas Gerbasi, on X: @thomasgerbasi • Oct. 12, 2024

In July, Belal Muhammad's long road to a world title led him to Manchester, England, where he defeated Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. On December 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Muhammad will make the first defense of his crown against unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov in the main event of UFC 310. Perfect in six UFC fights, Kazakhstan's Rakhmonov will now try to unseat Muhammad, who is undefeated for over five years.

UFC CEO Dana White took to social media today to confirm the headliner.

Plus, Alexandre Pantoja puts his flyweight title on the line against Japanese star Kai Asakura, who will look to shock the world by winning a UFC title in his first trip to the Octagon.

UFC 310 will also feature the return of Nick Diaz against Vicente Luque, and a pivotal heavyweight clash between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov.

Previously announced bouts on the card include a featherweight clash between Movsar Evloev and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, as well as a light heavyweight tilt between veterans Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes.

Card com as imagens de Alexandre Pantoja e Kai Asakura. (Divulgação)

UFC 310: Muhammad vs Rakhmonov happens December 17, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets on sale October 18.

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On November 16, 2024
Announcements

Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Headline UFC 309 In New…

Heavyweight Gold Goes Up For Grabs; Charles Oliveira And Michael Chandler Rematch In New York City At UFC 309

More
Carla Esparza reacts in the Octagon after announcing her retirement following a decision loss against Tecia Pennington in a strawweight fight during the UFC 307 event at Delta Center on October 05, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Interviews

Carla Esparza Announces Retirement | UFC 307

Two-Time Strawweight Champion Carla Esparza Talks With Joe Rogan Following Her Retirement Fight At UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. In Salt Lake City, Utah On October 5, 2024 

Watch the Video
Nicky Rodriguez reacts after his victory against Mason Fowler during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 event at UFC APEX on May 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass

Nicky Rod Gives Himself A Leg Up Across The Board |…

Nicky Rod Hasn’t Become The Face Of Submission Grappling By Lacking Confidence, And While He’s Friends With FPI 8 Opponent Michael Pixley, How Does He See Various Competitions Play

More